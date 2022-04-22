Coconino County COVID metrics increase slightly

The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Coconino County went on an uptick the week ending April 16, according to the dashboard data report. The county continues to be at a low community level.

The rates of new COVID admissions (0.7 per 100,000) and staffed in-patient beds occupied by COVID patients (2.3%) are the same as last week’s. Both are in the low category.

A total of 47 new COVID cases were reported in the county this week, up from 31 the week before (41 the previous week). The rate per 100,000 is 32.9, well below the threshold for adjusted metrics.

The percent positivity of testing also rose this week to 3.3% from 2.7%. The total number of tests conducted has dipped over the past four weeks to 1,677 the week of the report.

The incidence of COVID-like illness in county hospitals rose from 1.9% to 3.2%. Three hospitalizations have been reported this week (two both the previous two weeks) and two deaths (zero the previous three weeks).

Flagstaff and Page had the highest case incidences for the week: 39.7 and 38.6 per 100,000 respectively. County residents between the ages of 25 and 44 had the highest case and positivity rates, 52 per 100,000 and 4.6%, respectively.

Flagstaff Unified School District reported nine new cases in its schools this week, bringing its total for the school year to 2,519.

Omicron continues to be the most prevalent variant in both the county and the state, according to TGen’s Arizona COVID-19 sequencing dashboard. Across Arizona the week ending April 16, 91.67% of genomes sequenced were of omicron’s BA.2 subvariant and 8.33% were of omicron’s BA.1 subvariant. In Coconino County, 100% of sequenced genomes were of the BA.2 subvariant.

The majority of vaccines administered in Coconino County this week were booster doses. Over half (79,310 people, 58.8%) of county residents are fully vaccinated and 51% of them have received a booster dose.

More is available at coconino.az.gov/2294/COVID-19-Information.

