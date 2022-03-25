Coconino County COVID metrics continue falling

COVID-19 cases continued to fall in Coconino County the week ending March 19, with 26 new cases reported in the dashboard data report.

The county is at a low community level for both COVID admissions (8.3 per 100,000) and the rate of staffed in-patient beds occupied by COVID patients (3.3%). Its case rate for the week is 18.4 per 100,000.

Residents between the ages of 20 and 44 had the highest case rate (29 per 100,000) and positivity yield (2.4%) for the week, followed by those 65 and older (with a case rate of 24 per 100,000).

The number of tests conducted in Coconino County also continued to drop this week, falling from 2,874 to 1,888. Of those tests, 2.2% had positive results, not too far off last week’s rate of 2.5%.

Seven patients were hospitalized with COVID for the week (last week’s total was four), with the majority falling in the 20 to 44 age range. The rate of hospital visits with COVID-like illness continues to be a low level (2.7%, from 3.1% the week before). Two COVID deaths were reported this week.

Omicron continues to account for the majority of sequenced genomes, both in Coconino County and Arizona as a whole. Both reported that over 99% of sequenced genomes for the week were of the variant, according to TGen’s Arizona COVID Sequencing dashboard.

BA.2 accounted for 54.54% (12 total genomes) of genomes sequenced statewide, though was not present in Coconino County.

Flagstaff Unified School District has reported two COVID cases for the week, both of which are at Flagstaff High School. The district’s total for the 2021-2022 school year to date is 2,496. Coconino County Health and Human Services has discontinued its school report as of last week.

More information, including testing and vaccine locations, can be found at coconino.az.gov/2294/COVID-19-Information.

