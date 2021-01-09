Coconino County COVID-19 vaccines expand to education workers, first responders, elderly

As of Monday, more than 150 Phase 1a community members had signed up for vaccination appointments at North Country, which occur 10 at a time — the number of Moderna doses in a single vial — to prevent waste.

Once a vial is opened, staff have two hours at room temperature or six hours refrigerated to use all doses. The clinic’s current batch of unopened Moderna vaccines are viable until June, said Cooprider-Singer. These vaccines are locked in the clinic’s immunization room and doses are carefully recorded by vial in case recipients show any adverse effects.

Corona said North Country decided to hold the first vaccinations just before the holiday weekend so that employees would not need to report any lingering symptoms until Monday, though she said such symptoms are a good sign.

Various employees reported a soreness in their arm where they received their first dose.

“We have been consistent in letting staff know these are not side effects. These are not adverse effects. These are your immune system responding,” Corona said. “We know that there’s a certain percentage of the population that won’t mount an immune response and so I feel like it’s a good thing when you have some symptoms.”