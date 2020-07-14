Coconino County COVID-19 testing in Page Friday, July 17

Free COVID-19 testing will be held in Page on Friday, July 17 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Page High School, 434 S Lake Powell Blvd. Testing is intended for Coconino County residents and is offered on a first come, first served basis. Everyone at the testing site is required to wear a mask or face covering.

No appointment or doctor’s order is needed for testing, which is encouraged for individuals exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms — fever, cough, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell—as well as individuals who feel they have been exposed to the virus. The most accurate test results can be obtained five to eight days after exposure. People who have been exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case and are awaiting testing should stay home and quarantine as much as possible to protect others.