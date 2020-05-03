Coconino County COVID-19 results for May 2

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Coconino County added 110 positive tests for COVID-19 in the past week, while negative results increased by 374.

Those numbers meant the overall positive test percentage moved up to 20.3% as of Saturday, May 2, remaining above 19% each day since April 1. Saturday's 137 pending tests marked the highest total for a daily update since March.

The increases in positive results among Flagstaff's zip codes remained in the single digits, with many of the new positives again coming from tribal communities. Entering the week at 282 positive results, the number rose to 363 on Saturday for positive cases in tribal communities. Most age groups remained at a similar rate among the new positive tests, remaining within about 2% of their previous totals.

One of the only drastic changes came at the end of the week, with Coconino's results showing cases with chronic medical conditions rising from 10% to 25% and high risk population cases moving from 32% to 45% between Friday and Saturday's updates.

