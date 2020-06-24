Coconino County COVID-19 cases increase as hospital monitors capacity

“Obviously, one of the things we can do to prevent reaching capacity is we can limit or throttle those elective surgeries or procedures, and that’s what we do on a daily basis,” Tinkle said. “As we get closer to our 80% capacity, we look and make sure our discharges are happening appropriately and at a good pace and that we’re managing that elective surgical volume.”

COVID-19 patients tend to stay in their beds for a longer period of time than patients with different illnesses, chief nursing officer at NAH Tiffany Laurano said. Tinkle added that 15 to 30 patients can be discharged per day as more patients come in.

Derek Feuquay, chief medical officer for FMC, explained that the hospital is currently “hovering” around 15 active COVID-19 cases.

“At our peak, we had 40 active cases with another 30 suspected or more. So the same things we’ve done previously are the same things we do in the future. We have appropriate PPE, we have appropriate procedures for donning and doffing PPE,” Feuquay said. “If we have to put units back up that are COVID-only units, we know how to do all that stuff now, we know how to do it efficiently and if we have to do it again, we certainly can.”

