Coconino County COVID-19 specimen collection site: new hours and location
Coconino County’s drive-up COVID-19 specimen collection site will be closed Friday and Saturday and will begin operating again Sunday at Fort Tuthill.

This location will be the only county testing site in Flagstaff and will operate from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. beginning Sunday.

People need to have a referral from a medical provider to be tested for COVID-19 at this site. Individuals experiencing mild respiratory illness, such as a slight fever or cough, should stay at home, monitor symptoms, contact their healthcare provider if needed and distance themselves from others as much as possible. Individuals experiencing serious symptoms should contact their healthcare provider for medical advice. Anyone experiencing a medical emergency should call 911.

For more information about COVID-19, call 928-679-7300, visit www.coconino.az.gov/covid19 or email COVID19Information@coconino.az.gov.

