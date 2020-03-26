Coconino County COVID-19 specimen collection site: new hours and location

This location will be the only county testing site in Flagstaff and will operate from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. beginning Sunday.

People need to have a referral from a medical provider to be tested for COVID-19 at this site. Individuals experiencing mild respiratory illness, such as a slight fever or cough, should stay at home, monitor symptoms, contact their healthcare provider if needed and distance themselves from others as much as possible. Individuals experiencing serious symptoms should contact their healthcare provider for medical advice. Anyone experiencing a medical emergency should call 911.