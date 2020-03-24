Coconino County courts modify schedules and procedures in response to COVID-19

Coconino County Superior Court Administration is working with state and county officials to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and make changes to court schedules.

The court remains open, but is encouraging individuals to delay any non-essential matters. The Superior Court will be temporarily accepting motions to continue cases via email at coconinot36@courts.az.gov.

Individuals who need to pay a fine should mail the payment or pay online at: www.azcourtpay.com or in-person at any PayNearMe locations, which can be found at https://home.paynearme.com/merchant-locations. People who are not able to pay due to financial hardship should call the court to work out a payment plan.

For previously scheduled hearings, people are asked to consult with their attorney. People without an attorney should call the court they are scheduled to attend for further information. If someone is ill and has an upcoming court proceeding, contact the assigned court to request to appear telephonically or have the matter continued. People who are exhibiting symptoms of illness will be ordered to leave the courtroom.