Coconino County courts modify schedules and procedures in response to COVID-19

Coconino County Superior Court Administration is working with state and county officials to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and make changes to court schedules.
The court remains open, but is encouraging individuals to delay any non-essential matters. The Superior Court will be temporarily accepting motions to continue cases via email at coconinot36@courts.az.gov.
Individuals who need to pay a fine should mail the payment or pay online at: www.azcourtpay.com or in-person at any PayNearMe locations, which can be found at https://home.paynearme.com/merchant-locations. People who are not able to pay due to financial hardship should call the court to work out a payment plan.
For previously scheduled hearings, people are asked to consult with their attorney. People without an attorney should call the court they are scheduled to attend for further information. If someone is ill and has an upcoming court proceeding, contact the assigned court to request to appear telephonically or have the matter continued. People who are exhibiting symptoms of illness will be ordered to leave the courtroom.
The court asks anyone who is not a party in a case, but wishes to attend court in support of a friend or family member, to reconsider coming to court unless attendance is essential, such as people who will be called to testify or must speak on behalf of that party. All in-custody matters will be done by video conferencing or by phone.
All criminal and civil jury trials have been postponed until after April 17. Those who have questions about their jury service should contact the Coconino County Clerk of Superior Court’s Office at 928-679-7600. Please do not visit the courthouse.
Modifications to court operations to protect the public, court staff and the judiciary are being made under Arizona Supreme Court Administrative Order 2020-48 and Coconino County Superior Court Administrative Order 2020-005.
Contact information for court offices:
- Clerk of Superior Court - 928-679-7600
- Superior Court - 928-679-7500
- Juvenile Court - 928-226-5400
- Flagstaff Justice Court - 928-679-7650
- Flagstaff Municipal Court - 928-774-1401
- Fredonia Justice/Municipal Court - 928-643-7472
- Page Justice Court - 928-645-8871
- Page Municipal Court - 928-645-4280
- Williams Justice/Municipal Court - 928-679-7698
