Coconino County continues to see downward trend in COVID-19 cases

The spread of COVID-19 has slowed somewhat in Coconino County over the past few weeks. As vaccinations rise and case rates continue to decline, the county’s response to the pandemic has shifted, loosening restrictions as more businesses and events reopen.
The most recent data from the county shows new cases declining as the vaccination rate continues to progress slowly.
Due to increasing vaccinations, lowering case rates and a mid-May update to the CDC coronavirus guidance, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution ending last year’s mask mandate as of June 1. The new CDC guidance still recommends masks in some situations, particularly for those who have not yet been vaccinated. With the passage of this resolution, however, mask requirements are now based on restrictions created by individual locations.
“While we are looking to rescind the mask ordinance, we do want to recommend that people keep using social distancing and different precautions,” District 2 Supervisor Jeronimo Vasquez said in the May 25 board meeting.
Regarding vaccinations, he said, “We’re up there in the state, but we’re still not to that level that we need to get.”
In that meeting, the County Board of Supervisors also discussed public health campaigns, including a new potential partnership with local businesses. With the “Be a Big Shot” campaign, the county is asking local businesses to join with them and offer incentives to people who come in with proof of vaccination.
This comes as vaccination rates countywide have been slowing.
As of May 29, Coconino County’s Dashboard Data report listed a total of 17,866 cases. In the past week, 23 positive cases have been confirmed, bringing the rate to 16.3 cases in a population of 100,000.
This case rate is continuing the downward trend of COVID-19 rates within the county. Case counts have been declining in the county since mid-April and have remained at the current rate for the past two reports.
Overall, community transmission is at a moderate level, with two out of three benchmarks in the minimal range (percent positivity and incidents of COVID-like illness are both currently below 5%). Three confirmed cases were hospitalized in the week covered by the report and there were no new COVID-related deaths.
Vaccinations, while slowing, are ongoing. Locations in Coconino County have administered a total of 132,565 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to date. As of May 29, 72,771 residents had received at least one dose and 63,355 have been fully vaccinated. This means a little under half (49.4%) of county residents had been vaccinated at the time of the report.
The number of doses administered each day continued to decrease, though several sites remain open. The county has hosted a number of pop-up events as well in locations such as Page, Williams and various sites throughout Flagstaff.
The case numbers and vaccination rates in Coconino County are similar to those seen in the state overall. In a May 21 information session, Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ presented updates on the state statistics and response. Statewide, cases have been decreasing since a peak in the beginning of January 2021.
“We are seeing the same trends in our percent positivity, our cases and our hospital usage,” she said, referring to three common benchmarks used to assess an area’s well-being during the pandemic.
Christ also expressed optimism about vaccination developments in the state. On May 13, per new CDC guidance, children ages 12-15 became eligible for vaccination in Arizona (currently, the Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for this age range). These doses can be administered alongside routine childhood immunizations.
“That is reducing potential missed opportunities to vaccinate,” Christ said of the changes. “We are very excited about this news.”
Christ also said that Pfizer was seeking approval for its vaccines to be used for 2- to 11-year-olds, with the hope to be able to do so by September.