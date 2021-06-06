Coconino County continues to see downward trend in COVID-19 cases

The spread of COVID-19 has slowed somewhat in Coconino County over the past few weeks. As vaccinations rise and case rates continue to decline, the county’s response to the pandemic has shifted, loosening restrictions as more businesses and events reopen.

The most recent data from the county shows new cases declining as the vaccination rate continues to progress slowly.

Due to increasing vaccinations, lowering case rates and a mid-May update to the CDC coronavirus guidance, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution ending last year’s mask mandate as of June 1. The new CDC guidance still recommends masks in some situations, particularly for those who have not yet been vaccinated. With the passage of this resolution, however, mask requirements are now based on restrictions created by individual locations.

“While we are looking to rescind the mask ordinance, we do want to recommend that people keep using social distancing and different precautions,” District 2 Supervisor Jeronimo Vasquez said in the May 25 board meeting.

Regarding vaccinations, he said, “We’re up there in the state, but we’re still not to that level that we need to get.”