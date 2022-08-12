Coconino County continues at low community level for COVID, CCHHS shares health tips for fall

Coconino County continued to be at a low community level the week ending Aug. 6 for COVID-19, according to the latest dashboard data report, but that's not stopping the county from taking measures to make sure numbers don't get worse in the fall.

Both community level indicators are in the low category, with a rate of 7.0 new COVID admissions per 100,000 and 8% of staffed in-patient beds occupied by COVID patients over the past week. Last week, the rate of new COVID admissions was 8.4 per 100,000 and 9.4% of staffed in-patient beds were occupied by COVID patients.

The case rate continued to fall this week, with 214 new cases reported (a rate of 150.0 per 100,000). There were 265 new cases reported in the county the week before (185.7 per 100,000). Percent positivity of testing also continued to fall to 17.2% (of 1,434 tests) from 21.5% (of 1,420 tests) the prior week.

Residents aged 65 and older had the highest case rate for the week (218 per 100,000) and those between the ages of 18 and 24 had the highest positivity rate (29%).

A total of 11 people were hospitalized with COVID this week, down from 13 the week before. The incidence of COVID-like illness in visits to county hospitals also fell to 6.7% this week (7% the week before). Two COVID deaths have been reported in Coconino County for each of the past four weeks.

Kim Musselman, the director for Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS), said she wasn’t sure what to expect COVID metrics would look like this fall.

Kids returning to school might mean higher numbers and the availability of at-home testing means some cases have not been included in the county reports.

“We do know we have been in a much higher spike again late this summer...and as we have come into August, those numbers have been falling again -- which is great," she said. "But we also know that we’re now back in school bringing all of our kiddos together, and just by nature of school starting, illness tends to spread, especially in those early weeks."

She added: "So I do expect to see certainly that we’re going to be hanging out in these numbers with respect to COVID."

The best way for county residents to plan their response to COVID, she said, is to pay attention to the people and situations surrounding them.

“The BA.5 variant is alive and well in our communities and across the country right now. We are currently in low community transmission. ...I like to tell folks, ‘Do not be deceived by that.’ You need to take a look at what the level of illness is around you, whether that’s your child’s classroom, whether that’s your household, whether that’s your workplace, and use that as your gauge.”

Coconino County will be offering the Novavax COVID vaccine for the first time this week. The primary series is currently available for those 18 and older who have not yet received any COVID vaccines. It does not have a booster dose.

“We’re hoping that those who may have waited for whatever reason, that this may be the vaccine that they were waiting for, and we have it available if they would like to come in,” Musselman said.

The vaccines will be available at CCHHS’s biweekly clinic (Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 4:30 p.m. at 2625 N. King St.) as will the other three COVID vaccines.

The recommendation is still to stay home when sick with any illness and especially when someone has tested positive for COVID. Prevention strategies like hand washing, mask-wearing and vaccinations are still important, even measures like coughing or sneezing into an elbow rather than the air.

With kids returning to school this week, Musselman also recommended families make sure they are up-to-date on all childhood immunizations as well as COVID vaccines. CCHHS will be hosting a back to school immunization clinic Aug. 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (also at 2625 N. King St.).

“We’re just really stressing the importance of being current on all those, so that we can keep disease and the spread of illness under control and not bringing things into our schools and our communities that have been eradicated, or can keep people from being sick because we have effective immunizations,” she said.

Musselman said from her perspective as a public health official, local schools should be prioritizing a proper response to symptoms or illness among their students and staff. The current recommendation is five days of isolation after symptoms start, and masking for up to 10 days after symptoms began when in public after isolation.

Even if they haven't tested positive for COVID, Musselman said, staying home when sick is still the best practice.

“I can't say it enough: when they're sick, keep your child home, you stay home when you're sick so that we limit that spread of any kind of illness," she said.

Since state legislation now prevents schools from requiring masks, masking, Musselman said, after exposure and illness now depends on individual responsibility.

“We've been put in kind of a tricky position with some of the laws that were passed over this past year, especially specific to COVID. For those school admins, my recommendation is that they continue to work with the state department of education on how they are getting their guidance for the things that they can and cannot do in their classrooms," Musselman said. "...I think this is really where we are as a community and a country: we need folks to have some personal responsibility to make sure that we’re not bringing unnecessary risk when we do return after we've been sick, and asking for that cooperation to have their child mask through that day 10 if at all possible. ... I think the majority of folks will do that if their child is able to do so.”

Masking continues to be a “valuable tool” in reducing illness, she said, and asked that people mask to “your own risk and comfort level” while supporting others’ choices.

CCHHS is continuing to provide Bianax testing kits to local schools to help families access rapid testing. Musselman said they had done “a great job” in enhancing ventilation and airflow in school buildings.

It's “really just continuing to do the excellent job that our schools and our administrators do," she said. "...They want to keep their kids in school and in the classroom. And that's what we want, is for kids to be in school and in the classroom and really just maximizing all the things that we've learned to help make that school year everything it should be for our young people."

More about COVID in Coconino County, including testing and vaccination locations, can be found at coconino.az.gov/2294/COVID-19-Information.