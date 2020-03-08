Coconino County considers options to reinstate Fort Tuthill horse racing

Coconino County is looking to restore horse racing at Fort Tuthill, which ended in 2010 after financial struggles, but has yet to find a sustainable option.
About a year ago, Turf Paradise, a commercial live racing company in Phoenix that previously assisted with the local racing, began working with the county — an effort championed by Supervisor Jim Parks — on ideas to revive racing in Flagstaff. The company’s proposal was analyzed by Parks and Recreation staff during the Board of Supervisors meeting, on Feb. 25.
The proposed 10-year agreement to reinstate horse racing and betting, which could begin as early as this year or next year, would require the county to restore its race track and install internet services, a cost of an estimated $266,000, with $250,000 just for track improvements. According to the proposal, during possible racing events, the county would also manage the stables, admissions, concessions and parking, as well as provide on-site emergency medical services and security.
Turf Paradise itself would supply the jockeys, the technical and racing staff and temporary structures for them. It would also be responsible for the video and simulcasting services for both on-track and off-track betting to allow for wagering from areas throughout the nation. During jockey training and race days, Turf Paradise would maintain the track and provide additional security.
“When we assisted you before, brought the team up here before, it was more than exciting. … When the race meet was in town, it was as though the whole town emptied out and went to Fort Tuthill to celebrate the horses,” Vince Francia, general manager of Turf Paradise, said during the presentation.
The supervisors were not sold on Turf Paradise’s proposal, though, which parks and recreation staff calculated would cause $282,000 in losses in its first year and a continuing annual loss of $43,000. Turf Paradise would also lose $170,000 for the first year.
A possible solution for the county would be a revenue share of the handle, the earnings made from wagering, Cynthia Nemeth-Briehn, parks and recreation director, said during the presentation. For the county to break even in the first year, though, it would need 17% to 18% of the total handle — including in-state, on-track and out-of-state wagering. To offset wages in the future of racing, the amount would need to fall between 12% and 15%.
By the end of the presentation, the majority of the board remain unconvinced.
“As one person whose ultimate task here is to be the fiscal and fiduciary agent for other people’s money, I am not willing to risk their money on your venture,” Supervisor Art Babbott said in response to the presentation. “I am willing to partner, if the venture is truly cost-neutral.”
The group also cited ongoing maintenance costs, a possible decline in popularity of the sport, and potential gambling addictions as reasons for hesitations, despite the economic boost the additional visitors could bring to Flagstaff.
Even as fellow supervisors rejected the proposal, Parks remained optimistic, noting that both economic and population growth could support horse racing.
You have free articles remaining.
“There’s our market right there — the population increase," Parks said. "A lot of them are from back east, where horse racing is popular."
Francia said Turf Paradise would like to work to create a net neutral proposal and bring it back to the board for consideration. Parks and Recreation is also expecting a proposal from Watch and Wager, a California-based company, on live harness racing in April.
Needed improvements
The primary track improvement needed at Fort Tuthill would be a restoration of the starting chute, Brian Grube, assistant director of parks and recreation, told the Arizona Daily Sun.
The chute, at the northeastern part of the track, is currently filled with towering mounds of mixed-grade dirt used for other county projects, such as Fort Tuthill’s bike park. It has also become the temporary holding place for the water tank donated by Lowell Observatory until the department determines how it will be repurposed.
Grube said the full length of the track itself would also require new dirt, which is no longer the correct depth for racing after being scraped away either by weather or for use in one of the County’s racing arenas which are still used numerous times a year for events including rodeo and dressage.
He said the grandstands would not need much work, excepting lighting and sound updates, and possibly a new concrete slab adjacent to the stands where vendors could set up.
The county recently finished a complete update of the announcer’s booth, complete with new doors and lights, and plans to place new dirt and electrical upgrades in the stalls used for all horse-related events this year.
In January, the supervisors voted to apply for a $40,000 grant from the Arizona Department of Gaming Racing Division, which could help fund such improvements. This County Fair Racing Fund (CFRF) was created to bring live racing to rural Arizona counties with populations less than 800,000. The grant would require a 1:2 match. The county, if selected, would use $20,000 from its annual budget already approved for stable renovations.
History
County racing began to see financial losses in 2008, with a net loss of $100,000, Nemeth-Briehn said during the Turf Paradise presentation, losses likely aligned with a change in the partnership with Yavapai Downs, a Prescott Valley horse racing track that also closed in 2010. The year before these losses began, the county had made a net profit of $32,000.
“Yavapai Downs closed and that was the beginning of the end of Coconino County horse racing,” Nemeth-Briehn said.
Horse racing originally began at Fort Tuthill in 1955. It was a Fourth of July tradition for many years and saw a turnout of an average 14,000 to 15,000 spectators.
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.