Coconino County considers options to reinstate Fort Tuthill horse racing

“When we assisted you before, brought the team up here before, it was more than exciting. … When the race meet was in town, it was as though the whole town emptied out and went to Fort Tuthill to celebrate the horses,” Vince Francia, general manager of Turf Paradise, said during the presentation.

The supervisors were not sold on Turf Paradise’s proposal, though, which parks and recreation staff calculated would cause $282,000 in losses in its first year and a continuing annual loss of $43,000. Turf Paradise would also lose $170,000 for the first year.

A possible solution for the county would be a revenue share of the handle, the earnings made from wagering, Cynthia Nemeth-Briehn, parks and recreation director, said during the presentation. For the county to break even in the first year, though, it would need 17% to 18% of the total handle — including in-state, on-track and out-of-state wagering. To offset wages in the future of racing, the amount would need to fall between 12% and 15%.

By the end of the presentation, the majority of the board remain unconvinced.