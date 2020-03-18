Coconino County confirms first presumptive positive case of coronavirus in Flagstaff area

Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) confirmed the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Coconino County, according to a press release. The test was conducted by TGen North Clinical Laboratory.

The individual is from the greater Flagstaff area and is over 60 years old, which is considered a vulnerable population. CCHHS is conducting an investigation regarding the case to identify other individuals potentially exposed to the illness. Close contacts of the individual will be contacted by CCHHS staff and provided appropriate information. The CCHHS Communicable Disease is monitoring the person, who is under home isolation. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect the person’s identity, further information about this case will not be released.

A presumptive positive case is one that has been tested at a local public health lab, but still pending confirmation from the CDC.

“The County’s No. 1 priority is the safety of our residents,” said Chair of the Board Lena Fowler. “We have complete faith in our public health officials, our community leaders and partners to manage our response to the pandemic. While information continues to change and more cases are identified, we encourage people to stay calm. If you’re sick, please stay home and contact a health care provider to obtain medical guidance.”