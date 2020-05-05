Coconino County conducts 287 COVID-19 tests during first Arizona Testing Blitz

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

During the first Saturday of the Arizona Testing Blitz for COVID-19, Coconino County collected 287 specimens.

“Thanks to everyone for coming to get tested for COVID-19 during this first week of the testing blitz,” Liz Archuleta, Chair of the Board of Supervisors, said in a statement. “Testing is an important and necessary public health measure that will help to combat the spread of COVID-19.”

Of the 287 total specimens, 138 specimens were collected at the Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) location on King Street in Flagstaff and 149 were collected at Fort Tuthill County Park. Specimens were immediately sent to laboratories for testing. Those who were tested will be notified this week of results by CCHHS team members.

COVID-19 testing is available this week for any person who has a medical order to be tested or exhibits the symptoms of COVID-19 at Fort Tuthill County Park from 10am to 3pm. Information will be released later this week with details for the Saturday, May 9 Testing Blitz locations and times.

Coconino County COVID-19 information is available at www.coconino.az.gov/covid19 or by calling the COVID-19 Call Center at 928-679-7300, Monday through Friday, 8am to 5pm.