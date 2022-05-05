Coconino County, community partners provide Tunnel Fire cleanup assistance

For affected residents who want to rebuild or start to move on with their lives, cleaning up after the Tunnel Fire's destruction remains an immediate obstacle, so Coconino County and community partners are now mobilizing to assist residents in cleanup efforts.
Coconino County provided some initial cleanup support in the form of publicly available dumpsters placed near affected properties. There are currently 14 dumpsters placed around the neighborhoods, with another 14-17 on the way, said Lucinda Andreani, deputy county manager.
Each dumpster has a capacity of roughly 20,000 lbs.
At least 30 homes were damaged or destroyed by the Tunnel Fire. Early assessments from Coconino County suggest that these properties sustained at least $20 million in damages.
The dumpsters currently on site have “been filled and emptied,” several times since their placement on April 25, Andreani said.
Between structural wreckage and green waste from burned trees, Andreani expects that “millions of pounds” of debris will need to be cleared from the fire-impacted neighborhoods. The structural debris in the area is littered with nails, glass, metal and burned drywall, while “hazard trees” loom and threaten to fall or drop burned branches.
“This is dangerous work,” Andreani said.
To help tackle the job, the county has entered into partnership with United Way of Northern Arizona, the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) and Team Rubicon (TR). United Way will deploy volunteers to help with unskilled aspects of the cleanup on Saturday, while SBC and TR expect to join the effort in the next two weeks.
SBC has served similar efforts following major fires in Colorado, said team leader Patty Kirchner.
“We've seen identical destruction where the whole house is destroyed,” she said. Even in such cases, she noted that it’s possible to recover valuables from the wreckage.
Tunnel Fire Continues to Burn
Two firefighters from a Phoenix crew working the Tunnel Fire mop up an area burned off Schultz Pass Road Thursday morning.
A fire response helicopter leaves the head of the Tunnel Fire Thursday morning amidst strong winds to scoop more water in an effort to contain the burn. The fire has consumed over 20,000 acres and continues to move northeast into the Strawberry Crater Wilderness.
Two firefighters from the Coconino Engine 383 crew crest a hill as they return to their truck Thursday morning. Efforts are still underway to contain the Tunnel Fire, which has burned over 20,000 acres.
Hoping to make sure that all active burning is extinguished, a firefighter from a Phoenix-based crew working the Tunnel Fire feels underground for heat during a process in which firefighters follow smoke into roots in the ground that fire will follow
The landscape on Schultz Pass Road features burned grass and trees Thursday morning after the Tunnel Fire swept through the area. The fire has consumed over 20,000 acres and continues to move northeast into the Strawberry Crater Wilderness.
The landscape off Schultz Pass Road near the origin of the Tunnel Fire near 6064D features burned grass and trees Thursday morning after the wildfire swept through the area. The origin of the fire, which has burned over 20,000 acres 14 miles northeast of Flagstaff, is still under investigation.
The landscape off Schultz Pass Road features burned grass and trees Thursday morning after the Tunnel Fire swept through the area. The fire has consumed over 20,000 acres and continues to move northeast into the Strawberry Crater Wilderness.
A burned tree that was knocked down by gusting winds pushing the Tunnel Fire lies on the scorched forest floor Thursday morning. The fire has burned over 20,000 acres and 24 known structures and continues to move northeast into the Strawberry Crater Wilderness.
A dozer line can been seen off of Schutlz Pass Road Thursday morning. Dozer lines are one of many methods fire crews will use to contain the Tunnel Fire, which is burning 14 miles northeast of Flagstaff.
Residential communities near Timberline are located less than 2 miles away from areas burned by the Tunnel Fire off Schutlz Pass Road in Flagstaff Thursday morning. The fire has burned over 20,000 acres.
The Tunnel Fire increased to 20,511 acres in Thursday afternoon's latest count, slowing its pace despite somewhat windy conditions, but more wind is on the way Friday. Photographer Rachel Gibbons got a tour of the scene, while Ed Moss shared some excellent photos from outside the evacuation area.
Often their teams are able to meet with homeowners, who can cue them to search for items such as jewelry or ceramics.
“They tell us where they think it might be, and then we can move some of the large debris and sift the ashes,” Kirchner said. “We do find things.”
TR will offer their expertise to operate heavy machinery to break up concrete foundations and fell tress, said metro administrator Jan Allbright. “We can bring in small, medium, large skid steers, front-end loaders, even up to large excavators to handle the demolition and do a lot of the ash removal,” he said.
Both Kirchner and Allbright expect their organizations will be serving the area for the next several weeks.
“Looking at the disaster map and the number of bodies it's going to take, we're estimating 20 days, 30 people,” Allbright said.
Unfortunately, the demand for post-fire cleanup assistance is spreading resources thin, Andreani said. TR has been able to offer assistance for the Tunnel Fire, but it is also currently gearing up to assist in operations following fires in New Mexico that have claimed hundreds of homes. Staffing issues also pose a challenge -- Andreani reported that the county is at a 36% vacancy rate for their equipment operator teams.
In the interest of equitably distributing limited assistance and respecting homeowner choice, the county and its partners will be working with homeowners to determine need on a case-by-case basis.
“There’s a variety of options we're able to provide,” said Ray Garcia, county project manager. “But we can't do everything. We'll do what we can.”
Based on the needs reported by homeowners, the county will offer assistance using a “bottom up” prioritization process so that those experiencing the greatest need receive priority assistance. Level of need will in part depend on the level of insurance coverage possessed by affected homeowners.
Andreani said the community so far has been on board with the approach.
“People understand there's some people that don't have any insurance,” Andreani said. “We're trying to work with people from where they are.”
Andeani said currently, the best way for people to assist the cleanup effort is to volunteer through United Way of Northern Arizona. Volunteers will need to sign up through the United Way of Northern Arizona volunteer hub. Those interested should be aware that cleanup work will be “physical” but won’t require special skill, said former CEO Kerry Bloom, who is coordinating United Way’s Tunnel Fire response.
There are options to serve on four- and eight-hour shifts, Bloom said, and they are looking to provide a crew of 100 volunteers for the cleanup effort on Saturday.
“We still need volunteers,” Bloom said. “We’re nowhere near 100.”
Ferocious winds that sent what was a small wildfire racing toward homes on the outskirts of Flagstaff presented a dilemma. Most residents in the “Girls Ranch” neighborhood fled the flames. One couple stood their ground. Another raced to save animals on neighbors' properties. Two homes in the neighborhood were among 30 that were destroyed. The 30-square-mile wildfire left a mosaic of charred land before it was almost fully contained Saturday. Across the U.S. West this spring, thousands of residents have been forced to evacuate from their homes because of wildfires.
Patty Kirchner, Jan Allbright, Ray Garcia and Frank Espinoza assess the damage of a Timberline home that burned in the Tunnel Fire. Coconino County has partnered with United Way, the Southern Baptist Convention, and Team Rubicon to provide affected residents with cleanup assistance.