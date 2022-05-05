Coconino County, community partners provide Tunnel Fire cleanup assistance

For affected residents who want to rebuild or start to move on with their lives, cleaning up after the Tunnel Fire's destruction remains an immediate obstacle, so Coconino County and community partners are now mobilizing to assist residents in cleanup efforts.

Coconino County provided some initial cleanup support in the form of publicly available dumpsters placed near affected properties. There are currently 14 dumpsters placed around the neighborhoods, with another 14-17 on the way, said Lucinda Andreani, deputy county manager.

Each dumpster has a capacity of roughly 20,000 lbs.

At least 30 homes were damaged or destroyed by the Tunnel Fire. Early assessments from Coconino County suggest that these properties sustained at least $20 million in damages.

The dumpsters currently on site have “been filled and emptied,” several times since their placement on April 25, Andreani said.

Between structural wreckage and green waste from burned trees, Andreani expects that “millions of pounds” of debris will need to be cleared from the fire-impacted neighborhoods. The structural debris in the area is littered with nails, glass, metal and burned drywall, while “hazard trees” loom and threaten to fall or drop burned branches.

“This is dangerous work,” Andreani said.

To help tackle the job, the county has entered into partnership with United Way of Northern Arizona, the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) and Team Rubicon (TR). United Way will deploy volunteers to help with unskilled aspects of the cleanup on Saturday, while SBC and TR expect to join the effort in the next two weeks.

SBC has served similar efforts following major fires in Colorado, said team leader Patty Kirchner.

“We've seen identical destruction where the whole house is destroyed,” she said. Even in such cases, she noted that it’s possible to recover valuables from the wreckage.

Often their teams are able to meet with homeowners, who can cue them to search for items such as jewelry or ceramics.

“They tell us where they think it might be, and then we can move some of the large debris and sift the ashes,” Kirchner said. “We do find things.”

TR will offer their expertise to operate heavy machinery to break up concrete foundations and fell tress, said metro administrator Jan Allbright. “We can bring in small, medium, large skid steers, front-end loaders, even up to large excavators to handle the demolition and do a lot of the ash removal,” he said.

Both Kirchner and Allbright expect their organizations will be serving the area for the next several weeks.

“Looking at the disaster map and the number of bodies it's going to take, we're estimating 20 days, 30 people,” Allbright said.

Unfortunately, the demand for post-fire cleanup assistance is spreading resources thin, Andreani said. TR has been able to offer assistance for the Tunnel Fire, but it is also currently gearing up to assist in operations following fires in New Mexico that have claimed hundreds of homes. Staffing issues also pose a challenge -- Andreani reported that the county is at a 36% vacancy rate for their equipment operator teams.

In the interest of equitably distributing limited assistance and respecting homeowner choice, the county and its partners will be working with homeowners to determine need on a case-by-case basis.

“There’s a variety of options we're able to provide,” said Ray Garcia, county project manager. “But we can't do everything. We'll do what we can.”

Based on the needs reported by homeowners, the county will offer assistance using a “bottom up” prioritization process so that those experiencing the greatest need receive priority assistance. Level of need will in part depend on the level of insurance coverage possessed by affected homeowners.

Andreani said the community so far has been on board with the approach.

“People understand there's some people that don't have any insurance,” Andreani said. “We're trying to work with people from where they are.”

Andeani said currently, the best way for people to assist the cleanup effort is to volunteer through United Way of Northern Arizona. Volunteers will need to sign up through the United Way of Northern Arizona volunteer hub. Those interested should be aware that cleanup work will be “physical” but won’t require special skill, said former CEO Kerry Bloom, who is coordinating United Way’s Tunnel Fire response.

There are options to serve on four- and eight-hour shifts, Bloom said, and they are looking to provide a crew of 100 volunteers for the cleanup effort on Saturday.

“We still need volunteers,” Bloom said. “We’re nowhere near 100.”

The United Way of Northern Arizona volunteer hub can be found at nazunitedway.org/get-involved/take-action/

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

