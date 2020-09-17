Coconino County Community Development receives Department of Defense grant

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coconino County Community Development has been awarded a $920,000 grant from the Office of Economic Adjustment through the Department of Defense to protect the missions of military installations at Camp Navajo and the Naval Observatory Flagstaff Station and promote awareness of their activities in the community.

These strategies, identified as priorities in a Joint Land Use Study last year, will keep County residents informed of activities occurring at the military installations and ensure they are aware of proposed encroachment of the installation and potential impacts of such encroachment. The grant will also be used to promote and conduct regional dark sky initiatives, plus forest restoration analyses and wildfire mitigation reviews for Camp Navajo.

Coconino County will begin work on these project in the coming weeks, partnering with the City of Flagstaff, Naval Observatory Flagstaff Station, Arizona State Land Department, Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (AZDEMA), Camp Navajo and the Department of Defense Office of Economic Adjustment to conduct these projects.

“Coconino County is proud to partner closely with Camp Navajo, the Naval Observatory Flagstaff Station and local jurisdictions to ensure the safety of the community and our residents, as well as support the critical missions taking place at our local federal military installations. The grant awarded invests in this important collaboration,” said District 3 County Supervisor Matt Ryan.

