Coconino County closing Fort Tuthill vaccine site next week, shifts focus to pop-up clinics

The regional vaccine clinic plans to operate Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 29 and will be closed May 30 and June 1 in observance of Memorial Day. Afterwards, beginning June 2, the clinic will reduce operations to Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The COVID-19 testing clinic at the University Union Fieldhouse was shuttered May 7, also putting an end to the NAU mitigation testing program required of faculty staff and students.

Saliva-based testing will continue to be offered at Coconino Community College in partnership with Arizona State University at least through the end of May, health officials said. The site’s operational hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

“We are still continuing conversations to see what type of free testing we are going to be able to continue to provide throughout not only Flagstaff but the rest of our communities, as many things are kind of in flux right now,” Musselman said.

The county is currently looking at contracts with the state and the usage of grant funding to put toward testing opportunities, Musselman said. The county is also anticipating a statewide school testing contract “within the next month or so.”

COVID-19 testing opportunities will continue to be offered at several other locations throughout the county, including the Canyonlands location in Page and the North Country Healthcare locations in the Williams and Tusayan/Grand Canyon areas.

