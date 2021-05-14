Coconino County closing Fort Tuthill vaccine site next week, shifts focus to pop-up clinics

The Fort Tuthill COVID-19 vaccine site in Flagstaff will cease operations on Tuesday as county health officials pivot to focus on pop-up vaccine clinics throughout the region.
The Coconino County Health and Human Services released a statement Wednesday announcing the closure of the site, which had been operating since January.
First and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will continue to be offered to those 18 and older at Fort Tuthill until the final day of operations. An appointment is not required to receive a vaccination at the Fort Tuthill site during operational hours from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday next week.
As the county looks to increase the capability of pop-up vaccine clinics, multiple vaccine events have already been scheduled through next week:
- Friday, May 14 (2 a.m. to 7 p.m.): Moderna vaccine pop-up event at San Francisco de Asis Roman Catholic Church, 1600 E. Route 66 in Flagstaff. No appointment is needed. First and second dose Moderna vaccine will be available.
- Friday, May 14 (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Coconino County Courthouse lawn, 200 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available. No appointment is needed.
- Wednesday, May 19 (3 a.m. – 6 p.m.): Pinewood Country Club, 395 Pinewood Blvd., Munds Park, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available. No appointment is needed.
The county also announced that a weekly pop-up clinic will take place in the CCHHS parking lot each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning May 19 located at 2625 N. King St. The county will not require an appointment and is offering both drive-up and walk-up Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations.
Second dose appointments scheduled through the county will be moved from the Fort Tuthill site to the CCHHS clinic Wednesday through Friday.
Along with the closure of the Fort Tuthill site comes the end of the county’s operational support partnership with the Forest Service and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“We have been so grateful for all of their support and the work they have allowed us to do because without them we would not be able to stand up our mass vaccination site and move through as quickly as we did vaccinating our community members in Coconino County,” CCHHS Director Kim Musselman said at the Coconino County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.
The Pfizer vaccination was approved for those aged 12 and older this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Northern Region Vaccination site, located at Northern Arizona University’s University Union Fieldhouse at 1050 Knoles Drive, began offering Pfizer vaccine doses to those ages 12 and up Thursday. No appointment is required to receive a vaccine dose, though minors receiving the vaccine must be registered and accompanied by parent or guardian.
The regional vaccine clinic plans to operate Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 29 and will be closed May 30 and June 1 in observance of Memorial Day. Afterwards, beginning June 2, the clinic will reduce operations to Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The COVID-19 testing clinic at the University Union Fieldhouse was shuttered May 7, also putting an end to the NAU mitigation testing program required of faculty staff and students.
Saliva-based testing will continue to be offered at Coconino Community College in partnership with Arizona State University at least through the end of May, health officials said. The site’s operational hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
“We are still continuing conversations to see what type of free testing we are going to be able to continue to provide throughout not only Flagstaff but the rest of our communities, as many things are kind of in flux right now,” Musselman said.
The county is currently looking at contracts with the state and the usage of grant funding to put toward testing opportunities, Musselman said. The county is also anticipating a statewide school testing contract “within the next month or so.”
COVID-19 testing opportunities will continue to be offered at several other locations throughout the county, including the Canyonlands location in Page and the North Country Healthcare locations in the Williams and Tusayan/Grand Canyon areas.