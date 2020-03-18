Coconino County closes bars, gyms, dine-in restaurants and more in response to COVID-19

FLAGSTAFF – The Coconino County Board of Supervisors issued a proclamation closing restaurants and other businesses in Coconino County to members of the public, effective at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 through Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. Board Chair Lena Fowler issued the proclamation aimed to help curb the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing, according to a press release.

All restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffeehouses, retail food facilities and other similar businesses and establishments are prohibited from serving food and beverages for consumption on premises. Members of the public are prohibited from entering and remaining to dine or consume beverages. Businesses that typically offer food and beverages for on-premises consumption are encouraged to offer food and beverage using delivery, window, drive-through or drive-up service. If a business chooses to offer this type of “to-go” service, members of the public may remain on its premises for the purpose of picking up their food or beverage orders.