Coconino County closes amenities at parks
0 comments

Coconino County closes amenities at parks

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coconino County logo

Coconino County is closing all playgrounds, basketball courts, ramadas and restroom facilities managed by its parks and recreation department until further notice.

The closures begin Saturday, April 5, at 5 p.m. and will run until further notice as a result of COVID-19. The move is in response to Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s newest decision on essential services. The closures include Fort Tuthill County Park, Raymond County Park, Sawmill County Park and Peaks View County Park. Tuba City’s Louise Yellowman County Park was previously closed to the public.

Parks, natural areas and trails managed by Coconino County, excluding Louise Yellowman County Park, will still remain open to the public while the parks and recreation department encourages people to engage in responsible social distancing.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mayors request stay-at home order from Gov. Ducey
Local

Mayors request stay-at home order from Gov. Ducey

  • Updated

Dear Governor Ducey: In acknowledgement of recent empirical findings that support social distancing as an effective mechanism by which to slow the spread of COVID-19, we as mayors representing millions of vulnerable Arizonans fervently urge Governor Ducey to issue a Stay-At-Home order for the state.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News