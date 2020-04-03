Coconino County closes amenities at parks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Coconino County is closing all playgrounds, basketball courts, ramadas and restroom facilities managed by its parks and recreation department until further notice.

The closures begin Saturday, April 5, at 5 p.m. and will run until further notice as a result of COVID-19. The move is in response to Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s newest decision on essential services. The closures include Fort Tuthill County Park, Raymond County Park, Sawmill County Park and Peaks View County Park. Tuba City’s Louise Yellowman County Park was previously closed to the public.

Parks, natural areas and trails managed by Coconino County, excluding Louise Yellowman County Park, will still remain open to the public while the parks and recreation department encourages people to engage in responsible social distancing.

