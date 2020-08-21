Coconino County clinic to reopen Aug. 31

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) Clinic at 2625 N. King Street, Flagstaff, will reopen on Monday, August 31 after in-person clinic services had been limited in response to COVID-19.

Services will be available Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are required.

Health and wellness services, including wellness exams, sports physicals, STI testing and treatment, pap testing, pregnancy testing, birth control and IUD/Nexplanon insertion and removal, will be available Mondays and Thursdays. Vaccinations for required school entry, TB tests and travel consultations and vaccines are available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Childhood immunizations are available via the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program or through insurance. Self-pay options are offered on a sliding scale and no one is denied services due to inability to pay.

As part of its reopening plan, face masks or coverings are required at the clinic and temperature and wellness screenings will be conducted with each client. Additional safety information and requirements will be shared with clients when appointments are scheduled.

For more information, visit www.coconino.az.gov/health or call the CCHHS Clinic at 928-679-7222 to make an appointment.