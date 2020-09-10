Coconino County clinic offering flu vaccinations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Coconino County Health and Human Services Clinic at 2625 N. King Street in Flagstaff is offering the seasonal influenza vaccine every Friday starting Sept. 11 and every other Saturday starting Sept. 12.

The drive-up and walk-up flu vaccination clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is needed and face masks or coverings are required. A vaccination costs $30 and CCHHS is contracted with most major insurance carriers. No one will be denied service due to inability to pay.

Individuals are asked to bring their insurance or Medicare card and, if possible, a completed vaccine consent form available at www.coconino.az.gov/fighttheflu.

The vaccine can reduce the chance of influenza-related complications such as hospitalization, chronic disease and death and is recommended for high-risk individuals including pregnant women, young children, people age 50 and older, those with chronic medical conditions and health care workers.

For more information on the flu, visit www.coconino.az.gov/hhs, contact your health care provider or call the Coconino County Health and Human Services Clinic at 928-679-7222 or toll-free at 1-877-679-7272.

