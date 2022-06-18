 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coconino County, City of Flagstaff urge residents to ‘immediately’ purchase flood insurance following Pipeline Fire

Coconino County and City of Flagstaff residents below fire-impacted watersheds are at an increased risk of flooding following the Pipeline Fire, according to statements released Friday.

“Residents whose homes are in the neighborhoods of Creighton Estates, Forest Hills, Cheshire, Coyote Springs, Anasazi Ridge, Coconino Estates, Ridge Crest, Rock Ridge Estates, Clark Homes, Flagstaff Townsite, North End, Downtown Flagstaff or Southside and whose homes are located within a FEMA Zone A, AE, AH, or shaded X should immediately purchase or maintain flood insurance,” a city release said, adding that “Homeowners insurance policies do no cover flood damage and coverage must be purchased separately.”

A map of Flagstaff neighborhoods is available at https://bit.ly/3xWzDSF. A map of FEMA floodplain designations by address is available at https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home.

Coconino County has also urged residents, particularly those in the Timberline, Fernwood, Wupatki Trails and Doney Park neighborhoods, to plan for flooding following the Pipeline Fire. Post-wildfire flooding is a known phenomenon throughout Flagstaff that has wreaked havoc on the community in multiple instances, most recently during the 2021 flooding beneath the Museum Fire scar.

Estimations of increased flood risk following the Pipeline Fire based on “preliminary flood hazard modeling,” and more robust and accurate assessment of flood risk will come with the U.S. Forest Service’s Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) analysis, which expected to be released next week. But with rain in the forecast as early as Saturday, city and county partners are urging residents to prepare in case the worst should come.

Both suggest that residents obtain flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

“Flood insurance is the only way for residents to be compensated for flood damage on private property,” the city release states. “If your insurance agent is not aware of the procedures for selling flood insurance policies, then please contact NFIP at 1-877-336-2627 for a referral. You can also find a local insurance agent at www.floodsmart.gov. Properties that are in a post-wildfire flood environment may be eligible for expedited coverage and reduced waiting periods.”

Residents are also encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts from the county by visiting www.coconino.az.gov/ready or calling 928-679-8311. The county requests that residents familiarize themselves with the "Ready, Set, Shelter," flood response system, in which the final step is not to evacuate, but shelter in place. According to the county release, flood damage may also be mitigated through the use of sandbag walls, addressing roof leaks before a rain event, and by clearing gutters and downspouts so that water can drain properly. 

While the Pipeline Fire may have increased flood risk in some areas, it has not impacted the Spruce Wash Watershed and the neighborhoods affected by the Museum Fire flooding. Both the city and county are continuing with flood mitigation projects and maintenance intended to alleviate flood severity in previously affected flood zones.

For county-related information about flooding and Pipeline Fire, visit www.coconino.az.gov/PipelineFire. For questions related to FEMA floodplains, please call the City of Flagstaff Stormwater Department at 928-213-2472. For other questions, please contact Sarah Langley, City of Flagstaff public affairs director, at sarah.langley@flagstaffaz.gov or 928-853-5596.

Crews continue to make progress on Pipeline, Haywire fires

The Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff was at 26,297 acres and 27% containment as of Friday afternoon, while the Haywire Fire northeast of Doney Park was at 5,449 acres and 11% containment, according to the incident team managing the blazes.

Evacuations remained in place for Schultz Pass Road, Arizona Snowbowl, Crater Estates/Alpine Ranchos West and O'Leary.

Two areas that were in SET status were downgraded to READY status Friday afternoon: neighborhoods along both sides of Highway 89 from McCann Estates to Timberline/Fernwood and up to Wupatki Estates, and Doney Park North.

For the Pipeline Fire, crews continued to construct fireline along the western flank of the fire Thursday and through the night, leading to increasing containment along the Highway 89 corridor. Crews were assisted by helicopters and fixed wing aircraft during the day. Burning operations on the northeast edge of the fire helped reduce available fuels. Fire growth was mostly along the eastern edge toward the Tunnel Fire burn area.

On the Haywire Fire, crews kept building fireline along the southern flank of the fire Thursday and through the night. Burning operations on the east edge of the fire helped reduce available fuels. The fire exhibited minimal growth along the eastern flank.

As of Friday, there were 916 personnel, 14 Hotshot crews, 13 hand crews, 56 engines, nine water tenders, nine dozers and nine helicopters assigned to the two fires combined.

