Coconino County, City of Flagstaff move to end mask mandates this week

In terms of the City of Flagstaff, Deasy used his authority to end the city’s mask mandate following a discussion with Council. Overall, city council was supportive of the move.

Councilmember Austin Aslan, who had been one of the strongest voices supporting continued restrictions, said he supported the change and that it followed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

“I have hitched my wagon to the CDC’s guidelines when it has been inconvenient for me to do so, and I am continuing to hitch my wagon to the CDC guidelines now that they have changed their recommendations,” Aslan told Council.

Councilmember Miranda Sweet said she also supported the change, adding that with changing guidance from the state and CDC, mask mandates have become an increasingly confusing for residents, local business owners and visitors alike.

Still, Councilmember Jim McCarthy said he was hesitant to support the change, pointing out that many people, including those currently younger than 12 years old, are still unable to get vaccinated. But McCarthy said if Council and the mayor wanted to end the mandate, he would not get in the way.