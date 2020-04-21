Coconino County celebrates 50th National Earth Day this week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coconino County is celebrating the 50th National Earth Day this week using an interactive website to share remote service and learning opportunities for people of all ages. Each day of the week, through April 24, will have a specific theme and activities.

Monday’s theme was community resilience, Tuesday is transportation, Wednesday (Earth Day) is climate change, Thursday is energy efficiency/conservation and renewables and Friday is reducing resource consumption.

At the end of each day, participants will receive one raffle entry for each daily activity completed. Four $25 gift cards to local businesses will be awarded daily.

The schedule of events can be found on the Coconino County Sustainable Building Program’s website, www.coconino.az.gov/625/Sustainable-Building-Program. For more information, please contact Marty Johnson at mjohnson@coconino.az.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0