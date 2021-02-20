Coconino County cancels first dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Monday and Tuesday

Due to a continued delay in Coconino County’s shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine caused by extreme weather across the country, Coconino County and some of its vaccination partners have been forced to cancel Monday, Feb. 22, and Tuesday, Feb. 23, first dose appointments.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

First dose appointments have been canceled at North Country HealthCare, Fort Tuthill County Park, Banner Page, Northwoods, Safeway – Williams, Canyonlands Healthcare, Northern Arizona Healthcare (Flagstaff Medical Center) Elks Lodge, Northern Arizona University and Encompass Health Services.

Those with first dose appointments who are affected will be contacted directly by the vaccination site where they are scheduled. Individuals with appointments at the Coconino County Fort Tuthill vaccination site will receive an email with instructions on rescheduling.

County staff are working to transfer available vaccine as needed to limit the impact on second dose vaccination appointments. As of Friday, the only site with second doses impacted is North Country HealthCare, whose second dose appointments have already been rescheduled to another day when vaccine is expected, which is still within an appropriate time frame for second dose appointments.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0