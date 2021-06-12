Coconino County Board of Supervisors tentatively adopts fiscal year 22 budget

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And Mullaney said that is exactly what the county is doing now.

That budget includes approximately $28 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, which passed Congress in March, specifically for Coconino County.

The county could also be seeing as much as $10 million more in funding from the American Jobs Plan that could pass in the upcoming months.

Both of those considerations pushed the budgets ceiling higher than normal.

However, what is not yet clear is what exactly all that may be spent on.

The Treasury Department released preliminary guidelines for eligible uses of the Rescue Plan funding in May, but additional guidance is also expected in the coming months.

“Now that we've received those funds, and we have some guidance, we will be asking the board to do budget amendments to allocate those dollars at future work sessions for fiscal year 22,” Mullaney said. “So the budget that's been adopted is the continuation budget with a commitment that there's flexibility, and the board will be coming back to do allocations of the dollars that are in more of a placeholder status right now.”

Those discussions could occur in August Mullaney said.

