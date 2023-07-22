The Coconino County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on a new ordinance regulating short-term or vacation rentals in the unincorporated parts of the county.

The ordinance, which will be voted on at a Tuesday, Aug. 8 meeting, was first presented in January, and aims to “protect the public health, safety, and welfare of owners and users of vacation and short-term rental properties” while “supporting the residential character” of neighborhoods outside of Flagstaff, Sedona, Page and Williams.

In Arizona, county leaders are not allowed to prohibit vacation rentals completely. They also can’t set rules for those same properties within the city limits of communities like Flagstaff and Williams.

Until recently, neither counties nor municipalities had the capacity to limit or regulate the operation of short-term rentals like VRBOs and Airbnbs in their area. That was until the passage of Arizona Senate Bill 1168.

“In general I think local government is the best place to make decisions about local issues. I’m pleased that last year the Legislature changed the statute,” said Patrice Horstman, the supervisor for District 1 and chair of the Coconino County Board of Supervisors. “I’m sorry there was ever a prohibition. I think these decisions are best made at the community level.”

Now, under Arizona Revised Statute 11-267.17, counties have the ability to set some parameters for short-term rental owners in their area.

“This is the result of our communicating with the Legislature to express our concerns about not having regulatory authority over short-term rentals,” District 3 Supervisor Matt Ryan said in January. “Albeit limited, we now have a very important tool that will promote voluntary compliance and encourage people to be good neighbors.”

According to Horstman, the board and county staff considered the regulatory efforts of other municipalities in developing the language for the ordinance introduced in January.

“I think it makes it easier for our residents if they have a certain continuity or consistency in how we are interpreting the law,” Horstman said.

She calls the ordinance, which will be read for the third time in August, common sense regulation, describing it as a set of rules that requires short-term rental owners and operators to be “good neighbors.”

“I would like to believe this is reasonable and rational, and I like to believe we’re going to get a lot of support,” Horstman said. “I’m really proud of the ordinance ... we are basically requiring that short-term rentals are compliant with underlying land use. These are single-family residential neighborhoods. What this ordinance states is they must use the rental in a way that conforms with the single-family neighborhood.”

If the ordinance passes in August, short-term rental owners will only be able to "host" guests who will use the space as a temporary family dwelling.

In the draft language, “family” is defined as individuals related by blood, marriage, affinity or legal adoption/guardianship.

No more than five people who are unrelated to one another will be allowed to rent a short-term vacation rental in Coconino County, under the new ordinance.

“Most short-term rentals are utilized by families or people who are affiliated. They are usually consistent with a single-family residential neighborhood,” Horstman said. “This ordinance allows us to address the notable few who violate the concept of living in a single-family residential neighborhood.”

Horstman said even before she was elected she heard from neighbors about “party houses” and the problems associated with short-term rentals hosting events.

“These short-term rentals were not owner occupied, the owner was not living on site, many times they were not living in Coconino County, and [the rental] was being used for large parties and events,” Horstman said. “That caused problems in our single-family residential communities in terms of noise, parking, trash and traffic.”

The proposed ordinance takes direct aim at short-term rentals that were formerly used for events such as weddings and bachelor parties, stating:

“Vacation or short-term rental property shall not be used for non-residential purposes, including but not limited to special events, multi-family transient stays, or any land use or group gathering that would otherwise require a county special or temporary use permit, a county health code license, or any other regulatory license or permit required pursuant to a county ordinance or state law or rule.”

Horstman said the proposed ordinance aims to address constituent complaints about absentee owners as well.

If the new rules go into effect, every new and existing short-term rental owner will have to register a contact for their property who can be available around the clock, seven days a week.

“That is very important. A lot of the problems happen when people can’t reach the owners of a property. Now, we have a contact person if there is a violation going on,” Horstman said. "We have concerns about fire and fire restrictions. There were situations when we were under fire restrictions, the short-term rental might have a bonfire in the backyard under stage two fire restrictions. They may not be aware (from outside the region). There needs to be a contact in place to communicate rules to renters if complaints are filed.”

Horstman said contacts will also help to facilitate parking during major snowstorms so vacation renters aren’t getting in the way of residents or snow removal equipment.

Contact information is not the only paperwork new and existing property owners will need to file with the county; they’ll also have to apply for a permit or license to operate a short-term rental legally.

Before a short-term rental owner can be permitted, they also have to give notice of their intentions to their neighbors.

The permitting fee, under state law, can be no more than $250. If a property owner doesn’t secure a permit and lists their dwelling on a site like Airbnb or VRBO, they could face an initial fine of $1,000.

If a property owner doesn’t renew or apply for a permit, they’ll owe the county an additional $1,000 for every month they continue to operate. Fines for failure to register an emergency contact follow the same fee structure.

Permits can be revoked altogether if property owners intentionally allow parties or weddings to take place in their rental, if the owner knowingly houses a sex offender, or knows about the operation of adult-oriented businesses or prostitution on the property. Permits can also be revoked if a felony is committed on the rental property or if there are more than three documented minor violations of the ordinance’s rules on the property.

Some residents have taken to social media with concerns over the new ordinance’s enforcement.

“These proposed ordinances will be lacking any teeth unless there are resources to enforce the ordinances,” one Cheshire resident wrote on a neighborhood social media app.

Horstman said the county worked on consequences for violations and hoped to develop a due process that was fair and reasonable.

“You need to have effective enforcement. We did put in an appropriate and timely enforcement provision in the ordinance, the enforcement, due process, and procedure,” she said.

Under the ordinance, the process for accepting, investigating, and litigating complaints against vacation-rental owners is laid out, but Horstman said the board would like to hear more from the community. The meeting will take place virtually, and verbal comments will be heard before the Aug. 8 vote. Written public comments can be sent up to 24 hours prior to the meeting, emailed to Jess McNeely at wmcneely@coconino.az.gov or mailed to Coconino County Community Development, Planning and Zoning Division, 2500 N. Fort Valley Road, Building #1, Flagstaff, AZ 86001.