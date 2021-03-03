Coconino County Board of Supervisors chooses Peru as new manager

After about two hours of discussion in a closed session, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Steve Peru as its next county manager.

The vote came after an interview of Peru by the Board of Supervisors that morning, also in a closed session.

Peru, who currently holds a position at Coconino Community College, will begin his role as county manager on April 5.

Peru has previously worked for the county for 32 years, including three years in the role of county manager. After retiring in 2011, Peru spent time working for W.L. Gore and Associates before a stint as the president of United Way of Northern Arizona.

“It has really been like coming home today again. And of course, it's with the humbleness and honor that I do accept the offer to come to back to Coconino County,” Peru told the board Tuesday night. “I just want you to know and all the county team that I'm excited and energized to be here with all of you today. We have some great challenges, and COVID has rocked our world. […] But we've done it before, we'll do it again.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In a statement, County Board Chair Matt Ryan said Peru would bring consistent leadership as the county continues to grapple with pandemic response efforts.