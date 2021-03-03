Coconino County Board of Supervisors chooses Peru as new manager

After about two hours of discussion in a closed session, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Steve Peru as its next county manager.
The vote came after an interview of Peru by the Board of Supervisors that morning, also in a closed session.
Peru, who currently holds a position at Coconino Community College, will begin his role as county manager on April 5.
Peru has previously worked for the county for 32 years, including three years in the role of county manager. After retiring in 2011, Peru spent time working for W.L. Gore and Associates before a stint as the president of United Way of Northern Arizona.
“It has really been like coming home today again. And of course, it's with the humbleness and honor that I do accept the offer to come to back to Coconino County,” Peru told the board Tuesday night. “I just want you to know and all the county team that I'm excited and energized to be here with all of you today. We have some great challenges, and COVID has rocked our world. […] But we've done it before, we'll do it again.”
In a statement, County Board Chair Matt Ryan said Peru would bring consistent leadership as the county continues to grapple with pandemic response efforts.
“These are extraordinary times in our world and economy and we are excited to have Steve’s leadership and knowledge back with us at the County,” Ryan said.
And board newcomer Jeronimo Vasquez echoed those sentiments on Tuesday night. Vasquez said, having worked with him in the past, he was excited to hear the news that Peru was interested in the position.
“When his name came up as a candidate, I was excited. But then through the interview process today and all the discussion, I am even more impressed with the candidate as is. And I'm really excited to be able to work with him moving forward. I think his experience and his connection to the county will serve us immensely in this this time,” Vasquez said.
Peru will be taking the place of current County Manager James Jayne, who announced his retirement last December. Jayne will serve as a senior advisor to Peru to aid in the leadership transition.
The board also canceled the contract with Strategic Government Resources to conduct the county manager recruitment process.
After initiating a search process with SGR earlier this year, several supervisors had expressed concern that the path with SGR wasn’t the right direction to take. Namely, supervisors referenced the speed at which the search was occurring in addition to the desire to bring on someone who is already familiar with the county.
