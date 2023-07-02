Coconino County entered a new fiscal year on July 1 with a balanced budget, and the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve the final budget in the amount of $446,374,685.

This year, the county is looking to make investments in public health, flood control, forest restoration and operational capacity — and it's doing that with a long-term economic plan, according to Coconino County finance director Siri Mullaney.

When Mullaney was hired as the county’s finance director, Deputy County Manager Andy Bertelsen said she was instrumental in developing a 10-year financial plan for the region.

The 10-year plan looks at the county’s projected needs for the coming decade, but it also factors in the likelihood of a recession.

“We’ve learned, if you look at economic trends, for every 10 years roughly there’s a two-year recessionary type period. So we really want to make sure to insulate ourselves as a county, as stewards of our local government and local resources, from those peaks and valleys of the economic conditions,” Bertelsen said.

According to Mullaney, when last year’s budget was crafted, county staff anticipated a recession.

“The numbers that you see forecast in this budget do reflect a recessionary outlook,” Mullaney said. “In reality, when we see the FY23 numbers coming in, we did continue to experience growth the first half of our fiscal year, so we are on track to receive our projected forecast for county and state shared sales taxes, because we had a strong economy continue.”

This year, the largest chunk of the county’s incoming funds are the result of government grants, and an infusion of resources to handle major emergencies such as fires and floods. Behind those revenue sources are state shared sales tax and local tax revenues.

The state revenues, Mullaney said, were bolstered by events such as the Super Bowl. Those income streams are likely to taper.

As Mullaney and her team plan for the possibility of economic downturn, they start by looking at Arizona as a whole — then narrow their approach to map out the possible direction of Coconino County’s economy.

“The legislative budget committee at the state level will put out numbers on what they think the growth models will be and where they think the funds will increase,” Bertelsen said. “They’re not always as conservative as we are, interestingly. Siri always looks at that with scrutiny to say, 'Well, I think for our northern Arizona community that’s a bit aggressive in those revenue projections.' We’re really applying local knowledge and taking into account the interest rates and what the fed is going to do in terms of raising interest rates or not, and how that impacts us as a community that’s heavily reliant on our tourism revenues, for example.”

Mullaney said there are counties that rely more heavily on stable revenues like property taxes. In Coconino County, property tax base isn’t necessarily as large as the state’s more metropolitan counties, and it tends to be more reliant on a sales tax base.

“Even when we compare to the State of Arizona, we have a little bit more stability in our state-shared sales tax revenue because they have a higher shift in their base toward retail. Whereas here, a large portion of our sales tax base is driven by the tourism industry: whether it's hospitality, entertainment, restaurant and bars, our percentage in Coconino County is high relative to the rest of the state,” she said.

As inflation continues to pose a threat nationally and create volatility in hospitality and tourist industries, Mullaney said the 10-year financial plan becomes a valuable asset.

Mullaney added: “Knowing that there’s going to be times of economic prosperity where we have revenues that go above that line or above that sustainable level allows us to invest in one-time initiatives, but also times of recession. Where those economic drivers aren’t as strong for us, we need to fill that gap without cutting services, by having reserves on hand. We’ve been lucky to find some good modeling that helps us establish what is that baseline level, and then figure out if we’re in a time that’s above or below that line.

"What we really don’t want to do is say we’re in a time of prosperity right now, so we think we’re only going to grow from here. We really want to look realistically at the ebbs and flows of resources coming in.”

In charting out a budget, there’s an element of uncertainty, particularly when Mother Nature gets involved.

“We really try to anticipate surprises and account for them over those longer 10-year stretches. At the same time, there are things that are out of our control, and that’s the weather,” Bertelsen said.

More than $116 million dollars in the budget are allocated for fire management and flood control, according to Bertelsen. That money comes largely from federal sources.

“We continue to ask for those federal funds to help manage the impacts of those fires on national forests, as those fires on national forests impact our local community,” he said.

The 2023 fiscal year was shaped by devastating wildfires, post-fire flooding, heavy snowfall and rapid snow melt.

“Over the past year we continue to recover and remain resilient in the face of two catastrophic wildfires and post-wildfire flood events,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Patrice Horstman. “The FY 2024 budget adopted by the Board of Supervisors illustrates strong financial planning to continue our path to recovery. The budget provides strategic investments in our communities while maintaining and promoting efficiency into the future. This balanced budget invests in a capital improvement program to deliver critical projects throughout the county.”

In the spring, the county saw road infrastructure fail. Throughout the winter, maintenance equipment and crews were pushed hard by persistent precipitation.

“I think if you look at our flood-impacted areas based on wildfire, you’re going to see a lot of projects happening. A lot of those projects are happening right now. This budget really gives us the capacity to make those improvements on non-critical infrastructure, etc.,” Bertelsen said. “What you’ll see happening right now is some repair and improvement on some of those failed infrastructure areas, like Slayton Ranch Road for example.”

The budget focuses on bolstering the community’s resilience in the face of wildfires and extreme weather, but it also addresses some of the county’s needs that were made apparent following the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Bertlesen and Mullaney met with the Arizona Daily Sun, they did so via video chat — a tool the Board of Supervisors has also come to embrace for public meetings.

A large chunk of county business and information sharing was moved to digital platforms under social distancing requirements, and currently a lot of that infrastructure is still in heavy use.

That’s why the budget reflects an investment in cyber security, said Stephen Pelligrini, the county's communications manager. He explained the county has plans to bolster IT staff and work on “security projects” going forward.

“COVID really pushed us forward to be able to utilize our full technical capabilities. At the same time, COVID required us to set up these capabilities. We also know that local governments and all businesses are open to cyberattacks. We get attacked a lot, so we just need to make sure that our systems are protected from that,” Bertlesen said.

In ushering in a period of increased reliance on the internet, the pandemic also exposed inequalities in digital access. That’s why this budget carves out space for a rural broadband initiative, he said.

“We’re the second-largest county in the country and home to some of the most rural areas in the country. Continuing to work on those connectivity needs and making those investments is important to us,” Bertelsen said.

Some of the more remote and rural parts of Coconino County have attracted a wave of recreationists — people drawn outdoors to hike, climb and bike -- in large numbers since 2020.

“We know that with our visitorship, our search and rescue groups really are heavily impacted and probably some of the busiest people in the county. So, some investments in that area should be helpful as well,” Bertelsen said.

Despite a few new and notable revenue streams -- such as federal grant funding to address flood control and the community’s post-fire needs -- and a financing plan to cover the costs of capital improvements, the budget process is routine for Mullaney and her team.

“When we go all the way through and we have all these discussions, not a lot tends to change significantly because of our long-term approach to financial planning. We want to foresee what’s going to happen, not just this year, but hopefully several years down the line so we can avoid hopefully those large swings, increases and decreases when it comes to our staffing levels, our general fund support and our services,” Mullaney said. “In a lot of ways, it becomes a little bit routine, just because we have those planning efforts that are happening all year long.”

Following this week’s budget adoption, the Board of Supervisors will be taking its annual summer recess. It will resume regular meetings on Tuesday, Aug. 1.