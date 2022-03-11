Coconino County at medium level as COVID metrics continue falling

COVID-19 metrics continued to fall in Coconino County this week, with 112 new cases reported.

Coconino County is currently at a medium community level for COVID-19, according to the latest dashboard data report.

It reported a low percentage of staffed in-patient beds and a medium rate of new COVID admissions for the week ending March 5.

The case rate of 79.2 per 100,000 continues to be lower than 200 per 100,000 over the last seven days, marking the third consecutive week below the threshold.

COVID admissions fell this week to 10.6 per 100,000 from 13.1 the week before. A total of 4.8% of staffed in-patient beds were occupied by COVID patients (from 6.5%). The highest-level metric, based on case rates, determines a county’s overall community level.

The incidence of COVID-like illness in Coconino County fell to a low level (3.6%) this week, after two weeks of moving through the moderate category. Ten COVID hospitalizations were reported for the week and one death.

The percent positivity of testing done in the county fell to 5.2% (from 9.5%). Percent positivity also fell at Northern Arizona University this week to 2.2% from 3.9% the week before. A total of 2,871 tests were reported across Coconino County for the week.

Residents between the ages of 20 and 44 had both the highest case incidence (103 per 100,000) and the highest positivity yield (5.8%). The median age of COVID cases in the county is 29 years old.

Omicron continues to be the most prevalent variant in both Coconino County and Arizona. The variant accounted for all sequenced genomes in both locations the week ending March 5, according to TGen’s dashboard data report. As of March 11, it had reported a total of 2,435 omicron genomes in Coconino County.

Households are now able to order a second set of free at-home COVID tests through the federal distribution program. Each order contains four rapid rapid tests and can be placed at covidtests.gov.

Flagstaff K-12 schools reported a substantial case rate and low percent positivity for the week, according to the county schools report. Both Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) and charter schools have now had two consecutive weeks of both metrics being below the high transmission threshold (a case rate of 100 per 100,000 and 10% positivity).

FUSD’s had a case rate of 65 per 100,000 (from 89 last week) and a positivity rate of 3.7% (from 6.8%). Charter schools in the city reported a case rate of 63 per 100,000 (87 last week) and a positivity of 3.6% (from 6.6%).

FUSD reported 6 new cases this week, bringing its total for the school year to date to 2,492.

