Coconino County at low community level for COVID-19

COVID-19 metrics continued to fall in Coconino County the week of March 12, with 52 new cases being reported. The county is now at a low community level, using updated metrics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Both new COVID admissions per 100,000 and percent of staffed in-patient beds occupied by COVID patients were in the low category (8.3 per 100,000 and 3.3%, respectively) for the past week, with the case rate being below 200 per 100,000.

Percent positivity also fell this week to 2.5% from 5.1% the week before, while the number of tests conducted was similar to the previous two weeks as 2,861 tests were administered across Coconino County this week. This was similar at Northern Arizona University (NAU), with 2.2% of 1,086 tests conducted this week having positive results.

The incidence of COVID-like illness in county hospitals is at a low level of 3%. Four county residents were hospitalized with COVID this week (from 10 the week before) and one death was reported (from three the week before).

Residents between the ages of 20 and 44 had the highest case rate (52 per 100,000) for the week and those between the ages of 55 and 64 had the highest positivity (3.4%).

Of eligible Coconino County residents, 58.7% (78,835) had been fully vaccinated, according to the report, including 55.5% of Flagstaff residents (50,277). The number of vaccines administered for the week ending March 12 was similar to the previous two weeks, with boosters accounting for the majority. According to the report, “49.8% of fully vaccinated individuals are up-to-date on vaccination status.”

Coconino County Health and Human Services is continuing to host vaccine clinics in its lobby at 2625 N. King St. Clinics take place from noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Appointments and masks are required.

This week is spring break at both NAU and most K-12 schools in Flagstaff. The weekly schools report has been discontinued, according to Coconino County’s website.

More can be found at coconino.az.gov/2294/COVID-19-Information.

