Coconino County asks public to continue COVID-19 protections at virtual town hall

Coconino County’s virtual town hall on COVID-19 Wednesday drew many questions about testing, funding and reopening from the public.

The meeting was open for the public to comment on YouTube and through the video-calling platform Zoom, and was also aired on television. Coconino County has had 608 positive coronavirus cases with 49 deaths. Flagstaff has had 63 cases.

At the top of the meeting, Liz Archuleta, chair of the County Board of Supervisors, addressed a question about Gov. Doug Ducey's plan to reopen the state by saying she had hoped to see a 14-day decline in the number of positive cases in the county before moving forward. She later responded to another question by saying the county could not supersede the governor’s reopening order, and instead asked the public to continue to stay safe.

“I encourage all residents to be positive, and practice sound guidance to prevent transmission of COVID-19,” Archuleta said. “That means frequently washing your hands, wearing a mask and avoiding touching your face when out in public.”