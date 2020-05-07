Coconino County asks public to continue COVID-19 protections at virtual town hall

Coconino County’s virtual town hall on COVID-19 Wednesday drew many questions about testing, funding and reopening from the public.
The meeting was open for the public to comment on YouTube and through the video-calling platform Zoom, and was also aired on television. Coconino County has had 608 positive coronavirus cases with 49 deaths. Flagstaff has had 63 cases.
At the top of the meeting, Liz Archuleta, chair of the County Board of Supervisors, addressed a question about Gov. Doug Ducey's plan to reopen the state by saying she had hoped to see a 14-day decline in the number of positive cases in the county before moving forward. She later responded to another question by saying the county could not supersede the governor’s reopening order, and instead asked the public to continue to stay safe.
“I encourage all residents to be positive, and practice sound guidance to prevent transmission of COVID-19,” Archuleta said. “That means frequently washing your hands, wearing a mask and avoiding touching your face when out in public.”
Some asked about testing and the rules behind the county's testing blitz. Last Saturday 287 people were tested and only two have come back so far, according to Supervisor Art Babbott. Marie Peoples, County Incident Commander and Deputy County Manager, said anyone can drive up without a doctor’s note and be tested for free during the Saturday testing blitzes.
Others asked for clarification on Coconino County’s funding challenges. Archuleta explained that by declaring a state of emergency, their bill for their coronavirus response is sent to the federal government. The challenge then becomes determining when and how much of the bill will be reimbursed.
“The county has to basically front the money that is required to respond to an emergency. Sometimes that planning doesn’t come in even a year later,” Archuleta said. “With the Schultz Fire and flooding, we didn’t get reimbursed for many costs until three years later. It creates a cash flow issue for the county.”
Some asked about nursing homes, jails and places where people are living in close proximity like homeless shelters. Peoples explained that places like Sunshine Rescue Mission had 50 tests done Wednesday, and that jails and nursing homes did have access to their own tests.
Flagstaff Shelter Service has reported 20 out of 65 tests came back positive as of Thursday morning. The Coconino County jail has had two jail officers test positive and one inmate test positive. Both agencies are waiting for the remainder of their test results to trickle in.
