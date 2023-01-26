Coconino County approves $12.5 million match to secure federal funding for flood control

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to approve a $12.5 million match that will allow it to accept a $50 million federal funding grant from the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS), with the grant funding set to go to the engineering and construction of post-fire flood mitigation in county neighborhoods impacted by the 2022 Pipeline Fire.

Congress late last year approved the $1.7 trillion Omnibus Bill, which provided NRCS with the funding necessary to grant Coconino County the $50 million requested for Pipeline Fire post-fire flooding response projects. Those projects include work in six flood corridors — Wupatki Trails, Brandis, Peaceful Way, Copeland, Campbell and Government Tank. However, NRCS grant funding requires a partial match in funding from the grantee. To accept the $50 million, the county had to come up with $12.5 million on its own.

The county flood control district has the money in its budget to make the match, but county officials relayed that “staff proposed that the match be made using another federal funding source, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)- Wyden Funds.” As of Tuesday’s decision, the flood control district will make the match, and reserve the ARPA funds as a backup in case the projects go over budget.

“By establishing a committed fund of $12 million, the Board creates assurance that the district can meet the required match to continue implementation of projects in the Schultz/Pipeline Flood Area,” county officials wrote in a statement.

During the same meeting, Lucinda Andreani, the flood control district administrator and Coconino County deputy county manager, requested the Board consider approving the hiring of a community relations manager to support the district with community engagement and communications during implementation of projects over the next three years. The district Board approved the additional position, noting that engagement and communications with the impacted communities is critical to successful implementation.

For more information, visit www.coconino.az.gov/2926/SchultzPipeline-Flood-Area.