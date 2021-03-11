Coconino County applauds passage of federal COVID-19 relief bill

Coconino County this week applauded the passage of the America Rescue Plan that will provide the county with as much as $28 million dollars over the next two years.

In particular, the county praised the leadership of Rep. Tom O’Halleran and Sens. Krysten Sinema and Mark Kelly for what they called efforts to fight “for rural northern Arizona priorities in the federal relief bill.”

The America Rescue Plan passed the Senate and the House of Representatives this week and President Joe Biden signed the bill Thursday.

“The America Rescue Plan is largest relief and stimulus package that Coconino County has ever directly benefited from," Chairman Matt Ryan stated. "The county will look to prioritize the needs of our local economy and residents with this much-needed federal relief. We all owe a huge thank you to Representative O’Halleran and Senators Sinema and Kelly for listening to the needs of the county as we combat the pandemic and providing leadership to get relief from Washington flowing to Coconino County.”

The bill directs funding in a flexible way to dedicate toward the local economy and relief efforts.

Cities and towns in Coconino County will also receive sizable direct payments, totaling over $20 million dollars for the same purposes.