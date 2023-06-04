Adult probation departments across the country face a critical staffing shortage.

In November, Coconino County was one dot on the nation’s map where the crisis was playing out. This week, Sarah Douthit, the chief probation officer for Adult Probation in Coconino County, revisited the topic with the Arizona Daily Sun. She said if the situation was critical then, it’s only gotten worse.

Right now, she has 13 fewer employees in the Adult Probation Department than she had in 2020. Four of the 13 unoccupied positions have been dissolved altogether.

At its core, probation is an alternative or adjunct to incarceration. It’s a way for a community member to atone for a crime without being behind bars.

“We are active champions of behavior change that results in safer communities. There’s a lot of detail behind that. There’s a lot of law behind that, but the idea is we work with people to help improve their lives. When they do that, they turn into providers for their families. They’re tax-paying citizens. They’re employed. They can be raising their own children,” Douthit said. “That’s why we’re here. That’s what fills my cup and what has for 25 years, knowing that the work contributes to the betterment of our community and the folks we’re working with.”

The job of a probation officer, Douthit added, isn’t necessarily glamorous.

For one thing, the work is relationship based. While occasionally a probation officer can be a cheerleader, goal setter or helper in a probationer’s journey through the criminal justice system, they’re also in the position of correcting misbehavior or holding probationers accountable according to state statute.

Douthit said it can be an awkward job holding someone accountable. The key to success, she said, is training and hiring the right people. People who are compassionate, and understand that true behavioral change is difficult. People who see their probationers as members of the community.

“My experience, almost my first day on the job, was that these [probationers] are our family members. These are our neighbors. These are our colleagues that we’ve met. These are people we shop at Safeway with,” she said. “They’re not them, they’re us. We’re them. If we can understand that, we can understand that change is hard for anyone.”

Hiring the right people is becoming more difficult, Douthit said.

In order to attract the right candidates, an agency needs to offer competitive pay.

She said balancing fair wages, fair workloads and the cost of living in Flagstaff can feel impossible on her budget.

“If we’re asking folks with a college degree to come and work for our department and they are looking at how to live, I have people come to me weekly and say, ‘Sarah, I don’t know how much longer I can stay here. I really love working here, but I can’t afford to stay here,’” she said.

For the officers already on the county payroll, incentives to stay in the career feel thin, Douthit said. Existing officers have to contend with relatively low wages and limited compensation while doing a job that can be emotionally burdensome and outwardly thankless.

“We’re really trying to promote [a positive culture], really honing in on self-care, honing in on the best ways to protect my staff from the impacts of inflation, COVID, and the scrutiny of criminal justice in which we sometimes find ourselves. In general, now, working in the criminal justice field is not as publicly received as it had been in the past. It’s not always viewed as an honorable profession by all involved,” she said. “You add the pay and the workload and the stress, fewer and fewer people are deciding to make this a profession.”

As more people burn out and leave, the workload for existing employees grows heavier. Douthit is worried her department will collapse under the weight.

“I have frankly never seen our profession so fragile," she said. "It’s scary because I know how we work in the background to help support our communities. We’re quiet about it. We don’t make a big fuss, we’re not kicking down doors. The work that we’re doing is important and meaningful and it’s in jeopardy.”

She argues that to get at the issue of pay, and ultimately staffing, adult probation’s funding structure needs to be re-imagined.

Right now, the department relies primarily on probation fees. Those fees are paid by probationers. When the probationers feel the squeeze of inflation and an increasingly unstable economy, they are less likely to be able to pay what’s due.

“It’s one of our most challenged populations when it comes to bringing in a decent income. We’re already talking about folks that are spread incredibly thin just to make it by. They’re the ones who are responsible for funding a good deal of the probation system in Arizona,” she said.

In May, the Coconino County Adult Probation Department received more than $342,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The county also allocated $250,000 from the general fund to support Douthit’s department.

“On paper, it looks like a gigantic infusion of money. 'What are you going to do, Sarah, with all that money?' Well, I’m going to pay people for the next three years,” she said.

The funds have to last until 2026.

In order to make ends meet, Douthit has already had to downsize significantly. Pre-trial services were some of the first on the chopping block.

“I don’t have a state mandate to provide that service. It was something that we’ve done for a very long time because it’s the right thing to do and because it saves the community money,” she said, adding that there’s more than four decades' worth of research that supports the value of pre-trial services. “We actually know that if we keep people in jail pre-trial too long, we’re actually increasing the likelihood of them committing future crimes. Because of what I had to do as a department head, I am knowingly contributing to things that are so fundamentally against the core of who I am."

She describes the experience as a moral injury.

“Moral injury is this idea that you know in your head there’s the right thing to do. We not only know it, we have 40 years of research to tell you how to do it. You want to do the right thing, but you’re prevented because of outside things that are beyond your control,” she said.

When it comes time to perform budget cuts, Douthit knows she’ll have to let some of the more trauma-informed, system-reformed aspects of the job go. She finds that unacceptable.

“When we have this huge public outcry for reforms of various situations, really restoring humanity to the system. I don’t know that the system ever had humanity to restore. We are trying to build humanity into our criminal justice system. I’m not saying that as a diss to what we’ve done in the past, but we know better now,” Douthit said.

She hopes county probation departments like hers can take a hard look at the way they do their jobs and find tactics and tasks that are used as a matter of habit. By filtering out work that isn’t evidence-based, she argues, departments can be made more efficient.

Ultimately, Douthit believes the biggest change that needs to be made is to the funding structure. Departments can no longer depend heavily on fees. The job now is to find alternative ways to pay for the service of officers -- which ultimately diverts people from incarceration and aims at fighting recidivism (or the likelihood that someone convicted of a crime will offend again).

In the meantime, Douthit said the people in her department are doing their best.

She said the first thing that needs to happen for the probation system to course correct is for counties

“If you were to just look at our stats on paper, you would say, ‘Sarah, I don’t see the problem.’ If you were to come spend the day with our folks who are so invested in helping people make good choices, choosing a different path. That’s hard work. It requires a lot of empathy, but also boundaries, coaching, mentoring, and cheerleading. Occasionally we have to come in with a little bit of correction,” Douthit said. “Truthfully, the vast majority of the people that we work with respond very well to our services, respond very well to our human connection. That is in jeopardy because of the way that we’re looking at funding the system.”

