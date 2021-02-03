Coconino County adjusts to weekly vaccine variations

On a weekly basis, Coconino County continues to adjust to fluctuating COVID-19 vaccine allocations and new policies surrounding those allocations, such as an Executive Order issued by Gov. Doug Ducey last week that will penalize vaccine distributors that hold too many of their vaccine doses.

The order requires vaccine distributors to submit detailed records of their capacity to administer vaccines and the upcoming vaccine appointments for those doses to see if providers have any unfilled appointments. Those who have greater than 40% of their received vaccines in inventory will not receive any additional vaccines until they administer enough doses to drop below this threshold.

Although a few of the county’s partner vaccination sites were flagged for not meeting this mark, CCHHS division manager Sarah Schildecker said in a presentation to the Coconino County Board of Supervisors Tuesday afternoon that Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) itself will not be penalized by the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), even though it was technically out of compliance with the order due to the second doses being held for already booked appointments in February.