Coconino County is looking for nominations for the annual teacher of the year award.

Coconino County Superintendent of Schools Cheryl Mango-Paget said ina press release that members of the public can nominate teachers for not only the 11th annual Coconino County Teacher of the Year but also the sixth annual Coconino County Rookie Teacher of the Year and third annual Coconino County Lifetime Achievement Award.

In April, Marshall Elementary fifth-grade teacher Emily Fisher was named Coconino County's 2023 Teacher of the Year.

The awards are a distinguished countywide initiative created to celebrate, honor and recognize full-time teachers from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade. Nominating a teacher recognizes them for their hard work and efforts throughout the academic year.

To nominate a candidate, please submit a completed nomination form. Forms are available at the county superintendent of schools’ website at https://coconino.az.gov/3154/Coconino-County-Teacher-of-the-Year.

Nominations must be received Sept. 29 at 5 p.m.

All finalists will be recognized at the awards event in April 2024 and will receive prizes.

The winner will receive an automatic nomination for the Arizona Teacher of the Year Award and a one-year car lease for a new Toyota vehicle courtesy of Findlay Toyota Flagstaff along with various other prizes.

For more information, please contact Michelle Despain, program coordinator for the Coconino County superintendent of schools office, at (928) 679-8070 or email mdespain@coconino.az.gov.