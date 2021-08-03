Coconino Coalition for Children and Youth receives grant to research health issues in county

“At the heart of it,” she said, will be “a community voice and hearing stories, being able to paint a picture of what the various experiences are in Coconino County.”

The idea of self-healing communities is central to CCC&Y’s approach to this project. Watahomigie described the idea as moving “through a model of ‘we need to go do something to someone to fix [this problem]’ versus ‘we need to step out of the way and allow the healing and the potential that's within families and the communities to rise to the surface.’”

She said the goal of this approach is to ensure that the response to an issue (through providing services or interventions, for example) matches a community's actual needs.

“The idea is what we have been doing as a society hasn't worked,” said Watahomigie of CCC&Y’s use of the Self-Healing Community Model. “We have programs, we have this, but the pain continues. Now it's time to ask the community what has happened, what's going on and come back to the drawing board with true policy and system change that's driven by what actually would work for our community.”