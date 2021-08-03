Coconino Coalition for Children and Youth receives grant to research health issues in county

Earlier this month, Coconino Coalition for Children and Youth (CCC&Y) received a grant to research the causes of negative health outcomes in the county. The project will explore the Self-Healing Communities Model, with a focus on adverse childhood experiences in Coconino County.
Melanie Mitros, director of strategic community partnerships for Vitalyst Health Foundation, the organization awarding the grant, described the project as a “one-year information-gathering and partnership growing project that would provide the necessary understanding of where system or policy change could lead to [CCC&Y] addressing the concern in Coconino County.”
CCC&Y executive director Virginia Watahomigie said the project was about “getting community voice to unlock what has happened, to acknowledge historical and intergenerational trauma and then to find where are the strengths, where is the hope.”
CCC&Y was one of nine recipients of Vitalyst’s Spark Grant, receiving $20,000 to fund their research over the next year. This is the second year Vitalyst has offered this grant, which is designed to “fund head-space time for partners to work together around a system-type challenge,” Mitros said.
Mitros said Vitalyst had wanted to start a smaller grant program to work with their larger System Change Grants. Over the first five years of those grants, she said, they saw a lot of interesting ideas in proposals that also didn’t have clear solutions.
“They had great partners, they had a clear problem identified, but they weren’t around solutions,” she said of these proposals. Developing the Spark Grant was a way for Vitalyst to invest in the process of finding those solutions.
A big appeal of CCC&Y’s proposal for the Spark Grant, Mitros said, was “clear partnership” and “a very focused approach.”
She and Watahomigie listed a number of partners the coalition (“which is a group of partners already,” noted Mitros) would be working with on the project. These include Coconino County, First Things First, Native Americans for Community Action and the Northland Family Help Center, among others. Watahomigie said these partnerships would be essential for the project achieving its goals, both in terms of reach and the particular specialties of each organization.
CCC&Y’s first step in this project, already underway, is to plan their approach, thinking through the questions and information they are looking for.
Then, she said, CCC&Y would reach out to community partners to help collect voices in various levels of the community, in a “process that’s informed by the experts...to make sure we’re getting a diverse perspective when it comes time to start interviews.”
That process is still being developed, she said, but will include “a combination of personal interviews [and] focus groups of different segments of the population” as well as surveys and data collection.
“At the heart of it,” she said, will be “a community voice and hearing stories, being able to paint a picture of what the various experiences are in Coconino County.”
The idea of self-healing communities is central to CCC&Y’s approach to this project. Watahomigie described the idea as moving “through a model of ‘we need to go do something to someone to fix [this problem]’ versus ‘we need to step out of the way and allow the healing and the potential that's within families and the communities to rise to the surface.’”
She said the goal of this approach is to ensure that the response to an issue (through providing services or interventions, for example) matches a community's actual needs.
“The idea is what we have been doing as a society hasn't worked,” said Watahomigie of CCC&Y’s use of the Self-Healing Community Model. “We have programs, we have this, but the pain continues. Now it's time to ask the community what has happened, what's going on and come back to the drawing board with true policy and system change that's driven by what actually would work for our community.”
Mitros said the hope is that the project will end the year with a few policy recommendations. She said they also hoped CCC&Y would then apply for a Systems Change Grant from Vitalyst to help fund the work of getting them enacted.
This is similar to the hopes Watahomigie expressed for the project, that about six to eight months after receiving the grant, CCC&Y would be start to be able to identify “some true root causes.” By about a year into the grant, she said, they will be looking at ways to raise awareness and start “moving change around these issues.”
Watahomigie also hoped for community involvement in the project.
“We’re building those relationships,” she said, “...but we can't hit home enough that this is a safe space, that we want to talk to different groups...This is the community’s project and we hope folks will find a way to get involved.”
More information about the project can be found at CCC&Y’s website: coconinokids.org.