Coconino boys basketball clinches first state semifinal appearance since 1989

It was tough. It was physical, plus a bit emotional. But the Coconino Panthers boys basketball team was up for it.

The No. 4-seeded Panthers clinched their first state semifinal appearance since 1989, beating 12th-seeded Mesquite, 45-34, at home in the 4A Conference state tournament quarterfinals Saturday night.

Panthers head coach Mike Moran called Mesquite one of, maybe even the best, teams the Panthers have played this season, and it showed. Mesquite plays a similar style as Coconino -- high pressure, strong defense -- but there was something that the host was able to exploit.

The visiting Wildcats tend to get a little ahead of themselves on offense.

The Panthers drew five charges, three on Wildcats guard Eric Lira -- also a star football player at Mesquite. He certainly played like a football player at times, bowling over the smaller Coconino guards as they stepped in front of Lira a few times to put the him into foul trouble.