Coconino boys basketball clinches first state semifinal appearance since 1989

It was tough. It was physical, plus a bit emotional. But the Coconino Panthers boys basketball team was up for it.
The No. 4-seeded Panthers clinched their first state semifinal appearance since 1989, beating 12th-seeded Mesquite, 45-34, at home in the 4A Conference state tournament quarterfinals Saturday night.
Panthers head coach Mike Moran called Mesquite one of, maybe even the best, teams the Panthers have played this season, and it showed. Mesquite plays a similar style as Coconino -- high pressure, strong defense -- but there was something that the host was able to exploit.
The visiting Wildcats tend to get a little ahead of themselves on offense.
The Panthers drew five charges, three on Wildcats guard Eric Lira -- also a star football player at Mesquite. He certainly played like a football player at times, bowling over the smaller Coconino guards as they stepped in front of Lira a few times to put the him into foul trouble.
"Guess what? That was the game plan, the first thing defensively we talked about," Moran said. "When you look at the number of charges we take, we knew that was going to be the key because they can get around us, they were quick. We were there and it was the difference in the game. It was what changed the whole momentum. ... That is such an important part of our momentum shift."
Wildcats leading scorer Nate Calmese ran into some issues of his own. Calmese, who came into the game scoring 18.5 points per game, was ejected with five minutes left in the third quarter after he was given his second technical foul.
Calmese was first given a tech in the second quarter after he argued a foul call that also went his way.
The tech that led to the ejection was critical.
Coconino led just 23-20 before Calmese was ejected. After his ejection, which coincided with a putback score by Panthers forward Hayden Nez, Preston Olney drilled a pair of free throws and Coconino took a 27-20 lead.
Mesquite answered with a 5-0 run to close the third, but the Wildcats had just lost their top option on offense and were looking rough.
The Panthers opened the fourth with a three-point play by Nez, who had a solid night with 11 points and kept plays alive with a few offensive rebounds, and went up 30-25 early in the fourth.
Mesquite answered after a few empty possessions with a 3-pointer by Cohen Gonzales, who scored 17 including four made 3s, to cut the lead down to just two.
Then Olney hit a rare jumper as the Panthers star guard struggled, but the make was big to stop the Mesquite momentum, and he quickly found himself wide open for a 3, which he drained as Coconino took a 35-30 lead with 4:40 to go.
Coconino had the momentum back on its side.
The possession after Olney drilled the wing 3, Manuel Cardoza drew a charge on Mesquite forward Jacob Roberts. Coconino didn't directly score off the charge, but the team was rolling and a few possessions later Olney came up with a steal and tossed a dump-off pass to Jacob Begay for a lefty finish in transition to put Coconino up 37-30 with 3:44 remaining.
Begay's bucket forced a timeout from Mesquite, but the Panthers kept rolling as Mesquite scored just four points in the final four minutes of the game.
Olney finished with 14 points in an off shooting night as Lira bothered Olney for much of the game with his size and strength. Begay scored six as he also had an off night overall on offense.
Last time
The last time the Panthers made it this far into the state tournament was way back in 1989.
The Panthers went 31-1 as one of the best in the 4A at the time. Coconino fell in the finals that year to Casa Grande, 71-63. Ted Hettinga was the Panthers coach and the team was led by former guard and coach Martin Reyes.
"People are bought in and we have accomplished so much," Moran said of this season. " ... Coconino is on the move and I am proud to be a part of it."
Up next
For a team that wants respect like Coconino, the 4A semifinals will be a good starting point.
The Panthers will head to the Valley Thursday to take on top-seed St. Mary's, which beat No. 9-seed Bradshaw Mountain 73-45, at St. Mary's High School.
The Knights went 16-1 overall and 12-0 against 4A teams.
