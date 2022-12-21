Cocoa for a cause: Brothers set up chocolate stand to support Flagstaff animal shelter

Bronson and Declan Lundberg want you to skip “Swiss Miss” and check out their Swiss Manor hot cocoa stand.

The two brothers, ages 5 and 7, have set up a Friday night hot cocoa stand in Eat Flagstaff, and they’re stirring Christmas cheer and marshmallows into every cup.

Their family’s holiday light display, located on Arosa Way, has drawn crowds for quite some time. The house is absolutely dripping with twinkling lights in every imaginable color. It’s flanked by brightly lit candy canes, illuminated reindeer and trees wrapped in the brightest holiday lights the season can offer.

Neighbors were stopping to look at the lights and snap photographs on their phones.

In response to the growing traffic and crowds, the brothers hatched a plan. They set up a hot cocoa stand (with a little construction help from their grandparents) and charged passersby a dollar per cup.

People were charmed by the siblings’ efforts, and in just three evenings the boys raised more than $300. Unlike your average lemonade stand proprietors, Bronson and Declan had no plans to pocket the cash.

“We’re making hot cocoa for High Country Humane,” Declan said.

He and his parents explained that their dog, Sissy, had been adopted from the shelter.

“She is the sweetest,” said 7-year-old Declan. “She’s also expensive!”

Tabitha Lundberg, Declan’s mother, was quick to add that Sissy had been diagnosed with cancer after about a year spent at the animal shelter. High Country Humane had supported the family in covering her medical care costs.

To show gratitude, the boys decided to start their charitable endeavor. Bundling up against the cold to serve piping hot chocolate in tall white Styrofoam cups — with a little help from mom and dad.

“We stir it with cheer!” said Bronson, as a white van pulled up to order two cocoas to go. “It’s delicious!”

The two boys are hoping to raise even more money before the season is over, and will open their stand one more time, on Friday at 5 p.m.