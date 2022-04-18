Cochrane Fire burns 52 acres near Flagstaff before being contained

On Saturday, Forest Service personnel responded to the report of a fire burning about 4.5 miles east of Doney Park. The fire was called in by a member of the public at 4:11 p.m.

Roughly 25 personnel, including two fire engines and a bulldozer, responded to the scene. After burning 52 acres of land in and around Sunset Crater National Monument, the Cochrane Fire was declared full contained at 10:30 p.m. No structures were lost, and there are no road or trail closures in response. Smoke may remain visible in the Doney Park area. The cause of the fire in still under investigation.

As the first significant fire in Coconino County this season, the Cochrane Fire may serve as an early warning for the fire season ahead. The Cochrane Fire was most likely fueled by “understory” fuels — dry grasses and dead and down wood — according to Katie Brown, acting wildland fire battalion chief for the Flagstaff fire department. The timing of the Cochrane Fire is marginally earlier than might be expected, likely due to dry conditions brought on warm winter with low precipitation, Brown said, adding that combined with the high winds typical to northern Arizona in this season, the stage is set for an “active” fire season.

“We're getting a 50-acre fire in mid-April; that's telling us that we can probably anticipate fire conditions that will be resistant to control in early fire season,” she said.

Last year’s fire season was notably destructive in Arizona — 1,773 fires burned over half a million acres across the state. Of these fires, over 70% were deemed human-caused.

Residents and visitors must remain vigilant to help prevent fires, said Randi Shaffer, deputy public affairs officer for the Coconino National Forest.

“If the community helps us out by abiding by fire restrictions and practicing best fire practices when restrictions aren't in effect, it'll make it easier on us,” she said. “We'll definitely have less of a fire season if we have less human-caused wildfires.”

The Forest Service urges people to refrain from any behavior that may accidentally start a wildfire. Drivers should avoid dragging chains and driving vehicles over dry vegetation and recreationists should be very cautious with campfires. Make sure campfires are fully extinguished before leaving the scene and avoid tossing cigarette butts into areas that may ignite.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for similar conditions for most of the week, with high temperatures in the upper 60s and winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour at times.

Elsewhere, the Crooks Fire grew quickly south of Prescott on Monday after being discovered in the late morning. Several nearby roads were closed and a handful of areas were given evacuation notices. A shelter was established at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

