Several parts of Grand Canyon National Park’s South Rim and inner canyon will be closed throughout the next several months as crews make repairs to the Transcanyon Waterline.

Expected visitor use area closures include:

• Rim Trail in front of Bright Angel Lodge, with a detour going around the Lodge: Oct. 1-Nov. 17, 2023

• Plateau Point Trail from the Tonto Trail junction to Plateau Point: Oct. 12, 2023-March 14, 2025

• Bright Angel Trail approximately 1/2 mile from the Trailhead to Silver Bridge, including Havasupai Gardens Campground: Dec. 1, 2023-April 14, 2024

• Bright Angel Trail from Havasupai Gardens to Silver Bridge: Dec. 2, 2024-March 14, 2025

• Bright Angel Campground: Dec. 19, 2024-May 9, 2025

• Silver Bridge: Sept. 15-Dec. 31, 2025

The construction areas and schedule are subject to change and visitors are encouraged to check the park’s website for the current operational status. Intermittent trail delays of up to 30 minutes in the vicinity of construction work may occur as necessary throughout the project.

Visitors will be able to use an upper portion of the Bright Angel Trail from the Trailhead to nearly 1/2 mile down the trail during the Dec. 1, 2023-April 14, 2024 closure period. The South Kaibab Trail will remain open for private river exchanges during Bright Angel Trail closures. Due to some of the Bright Angel Trail closures, mule rides will be suspended Dec. 1, 2023-April 14, 2024.

No hikers or other trail users will be allowed to pass through closure areas under any circumstances.

The National Park Service emphasizes the importance of always staying on designated trails, and visitors should not attempt to go over or around a closure. Trail users should pay attention to directions from park rangers, volunteers, construction flaggers and signs placed along the trail.

Camping reservation dates during the expected closures for Havasupai Gardens and Bright Angel campgrounds are unavailable to reserve on Rec.gov. Visitors can contact the Backcountry Information Center at grca_bic@nps.gov for more camping and hiking information. Commercial use authorization (CUA) permit holders can contact the permits office for questions related to their CUA permit at grca_permits_mail@nps.gov.