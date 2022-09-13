Closures of Buffalo Park in Flagstaff ‘just the beginning’ for park’s accessibility improvements

Flagstaff’s Buffalo Park will be closed on September 13 and 14 for construction activities related to an ongoing, grant-funded project aimed at improving the park’s accessibility. The full park, including the parking lot, ramada and restrooms, will be affected by this closure.

Intermittent future closures are likely while the project is ongoing. The anticipated completion date is the end of October.

“This is just the beginning,” said Flagstaff parks manager Amy Hagin. The closures and construction activities are part of the Buffalo Park Trail Accessibility project, which will include improvements to the Buffalo Park loop trail, parking lot, and exercise features. Currently, the loop trail includes 18 parkour features.

“They're not 100% accessible,” Hagin said. “They've got railroad ties blocking them off. This [project] opens all of that up, and we'll be replacing at least six of those with universal outdoor equipment.”

Hagin explained that universal outdoor equipment is exercise equipment that is designed to be accessible for people of all capabilities, including those who use wheelchairs, walkers and other forms of mobility assistance. Hagin and staff are still reviewing designs for the six pieces of equipment to be included under this project.

This week’s construction will include the laying of gravel “trail mix” on the two-mile loop through Buffalo Park.

“It’s the new urban trail mix that we've been using about the last five years,” Hagin said. “In the way it compacts down, it becomes a more durable surface and makes it much easier for all anyone to access it.”

The lion’s share of funding -- $100,000 -- for these improvements will come from an Arizona State Parks trails grant that the city of Flagstaff applied for and won. The city will also put forward a 57% match from the parks and multi-modal funds as well as “in-kind” contributions of labor and equipment from the city’s parks department.

The project is expected to complete in October, but Hagin said it’s been in the works for at least two years.

“When complete, we [Buffalo Park] can be designated as a fully, 100% accessible and universal park,” she said.