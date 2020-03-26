Closures in Flagstaff extended indefinitely, hair salons and beauty parlors added to the list

Dozens of Flagstaff businesses that have been closed since the night of March 17 will remain so indefinitely.
A proclamation by Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans that closed all entertainment venues, gyms, bars and banned the consumption of food on a restaurant's premises was set to end on April 1 just before midnight.
But those closures were extended Thursday by the mayor for an indefinite period of time. That change also brings Flagstaff in compliance with an executive order made by Arizona governor Doug Ducey earlier this week.
The mayor’s proclamation also added a number of other businesses to the list of those to be closed. Those include hair salons, nail salons, beauty parlors and other similar establishments.
The order closes such businesses as of 8 p.m. on March 26.
However, the restrictions still do not apply to any of the following businesses:
- Grocery stores, markets, convenience stores and other similar businesses and establishments that offer food and beverage not for on-premises consumption;
- Pharmacies and drug stores;
- Food banks and food pantries;
- Cafeterias, commissaries, and restaurants located within health care facilities, nursing homes, shelters, group homes, places of worship, or similar facilities; and
- Cafeterias, commissaries, and restaurants located within or on the premises of institutions of higher learning.
- Vendors and concessionaires located within the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport.
The current public health crisis related to COVID-19 is being monitored as it is evolving and additional regulations may be forthcoming as needed, according to city officials.
