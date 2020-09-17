Closure of Northern Arizona Healthcare lab draw sites in Flagstaff and Oak Creek

Northern Arizona Healthcare is extending the temporary closure of its laboratory draw stations in the NorthStar building in Flagstaff and at Northern Arizona Healthcare – Village of Oak Creek through Monday, Oct. 5.

The temporary closures are in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as NAH is using this time to recruit, teach and train additional staff. Outpatient laboratory services will remain available at NAH locations in Flagstaff at Flagstaff Medical Center outpatient draw station; the Camp Verde Clinic; at Verde Valley Medical Center – Sedona Campus and at Verde Valley Medical Center’s outpatient draw station in Cottonwood. Closures will be reviewed on an ongoing basis to determine if an earlier opening of any location is possible.