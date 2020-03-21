Closed, but still open: Flagstaff businesses get creative in time of isolation

Carrie Hoffman sits alone on a yoga mat bathed in a pool of soft light flooding through the window of a large, empty studio at The Yoga Experience. Propped on a folding chair in front of her is her laptop, connected to a steadily growing group of people logging on to join her for a livestreamed class.
“I guess I’m finally putting my film degree to good use. It’s funny the skills we bring to bear in these times,” Hoffman says as she fiddles with the computer to position the camera.
As Flagstaff went into social lockdown in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, local businesses scrambled to find ways to respond. Following local, state and national directives to limit the number of people gathered together, area businesses faced the challenge of keeping employees working, making them and their customers safe, and still finding a way to generate revenue.
At The Yoga Experience, the solution was using the Zoom video conferencing application to livestream classes to people who are already members.
“We’ve already had up to nine people join the classes online and there is no limit to the number of people who can take a class. Our space holds about 30 people max. The beauty of this situation is that people can join from anywhere even if they don’t live in Flagstaff,” Hoffman said.
“I have a friend from Los Angeles who is going to join this class because she saw me post about it on social media," she added. “I think after this is all over, we will still have all of these classes online that people can use when they go on vacation or have a snow day. The classes will eventually be archived and our members will have access to that.”
While Hoffman continued with her class, the staff at Diablo Burger, tucked in a small space under the parking garage at The Old Town Shops on Heritage Square, were preparing meals of a new to-go menu. Diablo Burger is responding to the COVID-19 outbreak by not only moving to a carryout menu but also by a social media campaign to support the communities that surround their Flagstaff and Tucson restaurants.
From the company website: “For every meal that you order directly from Diablo Burger during the lockdown, we will donate one meal to a local emergency room or an organization feeding hungry schoolkids or other underserved populations in our community. We will report meal donations in real time on our instagram feed @diabloburger.”
Vince Sutherland and kitchen manager Myles Niemeyer were busy in the kitchen making burgers and preparing meals as Brynn Bierer packaged a dozen burgers with fries and all the fixings to be delivered, as a donation, to staff working in the Humphreys Unit at Flagstaff Medical Center.
Walker Chancellor, general manager of Diablo Burger, took two large bags each with a half dozen meals out to his truck and drove them up to deliver them personally to the hospital.
“It’s all about supporting those who are supporting the community. Hospitals are a need that we’ve identified and we are glad to help,” Chancellor said. “If people have a need we want them to e-mail us at flagdb@gmail.com and we will see what we can do to support that need.”
As many restaurants across the city modified their menus for carryout and delivery, other businesses are closing their stores but still serving their customers via curbside pickup. Inside the Bright Side Bookshop, Lisa Lamberson was preparing books for customers who had arranged a time to collect their orders from the street in front of the store.
Across the street, Phyllis Hogan and her staff are also serving the customers of Winter Sun with curbside pickup.
“We’re doing phone-in orders. We get it ready, they can pay us over the phone or they can pay with a credit card at the door. We’re the village herbalist and a lot of places don’t carry what we carry, so it’s important that we stay serving our customers,” Hogan said.
“We are doing pretty good on curbside pickup but half of our store is an art gallery. No one is buying kachina dolls or turquoise earrings right now. I still have three employees working, including myself, to cover everything. I’m just going day to day. I’m still able to keep the door open and keep my staff working but 50% of my business is just gone while the gallery is closed,” Hogan added. “My staff are stellar, just complete troopers. I’m so proud of them. We are all working hard to keep it going, as are so many businesses in town."