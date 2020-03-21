Closed, but still open: Flagstaff businesses get creative in time of isolation
Carrie Hoffman sits alone on a yoga mat bathed in a pool of soft light flooding through the window of a large, empty studio at The Yoga Experience. Propped on a folding chair in front of her is her laptop, connected to a steadily growing group of people logging on to join her for a livestreamed class.

“I guess I’m finally putting my film degree to good use. It’s funny the skills we bring to bear in these times,” Hoffman says as she fiddles with the computer to position the camera.

As Flagstaff went into social lockdown in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, local businesses scrambled to find ways to respond. Following local, state and national directives to limit the number of people gathered together, area businesses faced the challenge of keeping employees working, making them and their customers safe, and still finding a way to generate revenue.

At The Yoga Experience, the solution was using the Zoom video conferencing application to livestream classes to people who are already members.

“We’ve already had up to nine people join the classes online and there is no limit to the number of people who can take a class. Our space holds about 30 people max. The beauty of this situation is that people can join from anywhere even if they don’t live in Flagstaff,” Hoffman said.

“I have a friend from Los Angeles who is going to join this class because she saw me post about it on social media," she added. “I think after this is all over, we will still have all of these classes online that people can use when they go on vacation or have a snow day. The classes will eventually be archived and our members will have access to that.”

While Hoffman continued with her class, the staff at Diablo Burger, tucked in a small space under the parking garage at The Old Town Shops on Heritage Square, were preparing meals of a new to-go menu. Diablo Burger is responding to the COVID-19 outbreak by not only moving to a carryout menu but also by a social media campaign to support the communities that surround their Flagstaff and Tucson restaurants.

From the company website: “For every meal that you order directly from Diablo Burger during the lockdown, we will donate one meal to a local emergency room or an organization feeding hungry schoolkids or other underserved populations in our community. We will report meal donations in real time on our instagram feed @diabloburger.”

Vince Sutherland and kitchen manager Myles Niemeyer were busy in the kitchen making burgers and preparing meals as Brynn Bierer packaged a dozen burgers with fries and all the fixings to be delivered, as a donation, to staff working in the Humphreys Unit at Flagstaff Medical Center.

Walker Chancellor, general manager of Diablo Burger, took two large bags each with a half dozen meals out to his truck and drove them up to deliver them personally to the hospital.

“It’s all about supporting those who are supporting the community. Hospitals are a need that we’ve identified and we are glad to help,” Chancellor said. “If people have a need we want them to e-mail us at flagdb@gmail.com and we will see what we can do to support that need.”

As many restaurants across the city modified their menus for carryout and delivery, other businesses are closing their stores but still serving their customers via curbside pickup. Inside the Bright Side Bookshop, Lisa Lamberson was preparing books for customers who had arranged a time to collect their orders from the street in front of the store.

Across the street, Phyllis Hogan and her staff are also serving the customers of Winter Sun with curbside pickup.

“We’re doing phone-in orders. We get it ready, they can pay us over the phone or they can pay with a credit card at the door. We’re the village herbalist and a lot of places don’t carry what we carry, so it’s important that we stay serving our customers,” Hogan said.

“We are doing pretty good on curbside pickup but half of our store is an art gallery. No one is buying kachina dolls or turquoise earrings right now. I still have three employees working, including myself, to cover everything. I’m just going day to day. I’m still able to keep the door open and keep my staff working but 50% of my business is just gone while the gallery is closed,” Hogan added. “My staff are stellar, just complete troopers. I’m so proud of them. We are all working hard to keep it going, as are so many businesses in town."

ON THE WEB

For a list of different businesses and the services that they are offering during the COVID-19 shutdowns, or how to include your business on the list, go to www.azdailysun.com.

Grand Canyon National Parks suspends river trips until May

The Grand Canyon National Parks has suspended river trips until May 21 as federal, state and local officials release more guidance in response to the coronavirus.

National Park Service officials said they will re-evaluate the suspension of administrative, research, private and commercial trips in mid-April based on Center for Disease Control guidance. Options for people to reschedule trips will be provided at a later date, according to a press release.

The change was announced in tandem with Big Bend National Park & Rio Grande Wild & Scenic River in Texas, Canyonlands National Park in Utah, Dinosaur National Monument in Colorado, and the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Arizona and Utah.

"The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers and partners at the Grand Canyon National Park is our number one priority," Daniels said in a press release.

John Dillon, executive director of the Grand Canyon River Outfitters Association, said he understood the parks decision to try to do the best thing for the health and safety of visitors and their staff.

"It's obviously devastating for those people that have planned their vacation for the last year and a half that we have to cancel due to factors out of our control," Dillon said.

Navajo Nation requires shelter-in-place quarantine in Chilchinbeto

After declaring a public health emergency in the middle of last week, the small community of Chilchinbeto in Navajo County has been declared a "hot spot" for coronavirus cases by Navajo Nation officials.

Within the community, health officials have confirmed seven positive cases of COVID-19. The degree of contact and subsequent degree of exposure is unknown in the community and suspected person-to-person spread within or outside the community poses a "substantial public health risk," according to a press release. Nation officials have required the community to be closed to the public and visitors, while requiring people in the town to shelter in place.

"The intent of this order is to ensure the maximum number of people in the community of Chilchinbeto self-quarantine or self-isolate in their places of residence to the maximum extent feasible," according to a press release from the Navajo Department of Health.

Across the Navajo Nation, which spans four states, 14 total confirmed cases have been announced.

"We understand that the public has many questions and we ask that the public be patient until the facts are gathered — we do not want to report any misinformation," said President Jonathan Nez in a press release.

The public health emergency requires restaurants operate at no greater than 50 percent of maximum occupancy and no greater than 50 percent of seating capacity. Also, tables and booths may not seat more than six people.

Pharmacies available across Flagstaff

While grocery stores and restaurants have tweaked their hours and methods of availability, pharmacies across Flagstaff have started to provide prescriptions in a variety of ways. Below is a list of options, though customers should contact each pharmacy for additional details and hours of operation.

CVS Pharmacy: 3506 W. Historic Rte 66, (928) 526-6505. $5/month and free mail delivery.

CVS Pharmacy: 1650 S. Milton Rd., (928) 779-2661. Free mail delivery.

Flagstaff Pharmacy: 77 W. Forest Ave. #104, (928) 773-2565. $5 mail delivery.

Fry's Pharmacy: 201 N. Switzer Canyon Drive. (928) 774-3389. Free home delivery within five miles.

Mortar And Pestle: 2708 N. Fourth St., (928) 526-2446. Free curbside and home delivery.

North Country Healthcare Pharmacy: 2920 N. Fourth St., (928) 213-6103. Curbside delivery and minimal mail delivery.

Safeway Pharmacy: 1500 E. Cedar Ave., (928) 774-3750. Free home delivery within five miles.

Safeway Pharmacy: 4910 N. US 89, (928) 282-1712. Free home delivery within five miles.

Safeway Pharmacy: 1201 S. Plaza Way, (928) 556-9170. Free home delivery within five miles.

Sam's Club Pharmacy: 1851 E. Butler Ave., (928) 774-3293. No delivery options.

Wadham's Apothecary: 3100 N. West St. # 200A, (928) 774-5004. Free home delivery for at-risk or sick established, customers.

Walgreens Pharmacy: 1025 S. Milton Rd., (928) 779-9588. Free drive-thru and mail delivery.

Walgreens Pharmacy: 2610 E. Rte 66, (928) 773-1155. Free drive-thru and mail delivery.

Walmart Pharmacy: 2750 S. Woodlands Village Boulevard. (928) 773-1018. May provide delivery soon.

Walmart Pharmacy: 2601 E. Huntington Drive. (928) 774-3419. May provide delivery soon.

