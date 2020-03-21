Closed, but still open: Flagstaff businesses get creative in time of isolation

Carrie Hoffman sits alone on a yoga mat bathed in a pool of soft light flooding through the window of a large, empty studio at The Yoga Experience. Propped on a folding chair in front of her is her laptop, connected to a steadily growing group of people logging on to join her for a livestreamed class.

“I guess I’m finally putting my film degree to good use. It’s funny the skills we bring to bear in these times,” Hoffman says as she fiddles with the computer to position the camera.

As Flagstaff went into social lockdown in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, local businesses scrambled to find ways to respond. Following local, state and national directives to limit the number of people gathered together, area businesses faced the challenge of keeping employees working, making them and their customers safe, and still finding a way to generate revenue.

At The Yoga Experience, the solution was using the Zoom video conferencing application to livestream classes to people who are already members.

“We’ve already had up to nine people join the classes online and there is no limit to the number of people who can take a class. Our space holds about 30 people max. The beauty of this situation is that people can join from anywhere even if they don’t live in Flagstaff,” Hoffman said.