Clinical Leaders note health care services are safe

The northern Arizona Clinical Leaders Coalition is reminding community members that emergency rooms and other health care services are safe for care during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite fears of exposure.

“Our health care teams want everyone to stay as healthy as possible,” said Dr. Mark Carrol, Health Choice Arizona Chief Medical Officer, in a press release reminding members of the public that it is important for anyone with a physical or mental health concern to seek care when it is needed.

Visits to the emergency room occur separate from where patients are being seen for COVID-19, the Coalition added, recommending that anyone with health questions or concerns call their provider.

The northern Arizona Clinical Leaders Coalition, a group of Coconino County leaders and community partners, was formed in mid-March to discuss emerging issues and needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The group now includes representatives from county incident command and public health departments, regional hospitals, primary care and behavioral health providers, emergency medicine and health plan groups, plus TGen, Northern Arizona University and the NARBHA Institute.