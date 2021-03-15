Climbing area closed till Aug 15. to protect fledgling peregrine falcons near Flagstaff

In order to protect nesting peregrine falcons, officials with the Coconino National Forest have put a temporary ban on rock climbing and bouldering on a portion of the cliff face of an area known as the Peaks Crag near Snow Bowl Road.

The ban began on Monday and is set to continue until August 15, although it may be lifted earlier.

Similar restrictions have been in effect over the last several years allowing the nesting peregrine falcon pair to successfully fledge 1-3 young each season, while still affording recreational climbing opportunities in the vicinity.

Officials have made slight modifications from the previous years’ Forest Order to provide access from Forest Road 522 (Freidlein Prairie Road) to the climbing area north of the peregrines’ nest site.

The National Forest, with the help of volunteers, will monitor the effectiveness of the closure and peregrine nesting success to guide future management of the area. The closure could remain in effect until Aug. 15 but based on previous year’s monitoring results may be lifted mid-July once the young have successfully fledged.