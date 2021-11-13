Climate change discussed at panel during Flagstaff Festival of Science

“Climate change is already affecting every inhabited region across the globe, with human influence contributing to many observed changes in weather and climate extremes.” This eye-opening quote comes from the Sixth Assessment Report on the state of the climate by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in 2021.
The IPCC is a United Nations organization that is dedicated to assessing the science behind climate change. Since its founding in 1988 the IPCC has released regular reports on the science based evidence of climate change and it’s impacts.
This year’s report represented a collaborative effort of more than 200 authors from 65 countries. After assessing 14,000 scientific publications and 78,000 public comments, they concluded, “It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land. Widespread and rapid changes in the atmosphere, ocean, cryosphere and biosphere have occurred.”
At this year’s Flagstaff Festival of Science, local authorities on climate change convened for the annual State of the Climate Panel. During the panel they discussed the findings of the report, how climate change is affecting the community and what actions the city is taking to reduce its contribution to climate change.
The event’s organizer and moderator, Shawn Newell, said of the panel’s creation, “The reason I wanted to do it in the first place is two-fold. One is because climate change is a huge science issue, so it should be part of the festival, and also to push the festival just a little bit towards not just entertainment science but practical applied science. They were brave and it was terrific for them to let us talk about political policy solutions at a science festival and they have embraced us with open arms ever since.” Newell is the founder and co-leader of the Flagstaff chapter of the Citizen’s Climate Lobby, a nonprofit climate change advocacy organization.
John Fegyveresi of NAU’s School of Earth and Sustainability began the presentation by outlining some of the findings of the IPCC report and how the changes to the climate are predicted to progress in the near future.
“The most apparent impacts, initially, in the next 10 to 15 years are probably going to be heat related. I think a lot of places around the world are going to become unlivable, frankly," he said.
According to the report, five of the hottest years on instrumental record have occurred in the last nine years. The scientific consensus is that to avoid a global heat crisis, warming must be kept under 1.5 degrees Celsius. Fegyveresi points out that if current trends continue this number will be surpassed in the next 10-15 years.
Extreme heat is just one of the many effects that is projected to plague the planet in the coming years. If climate change trends persist, incidents of heavy rainfall, drought, wildfires, rising sea-levels, ocean warming and acidification are likely to increase. The IPCC report states, “Human-induced climate change is already affecting many weather and climate extremes in every region across the globe. Evidence of observed changes in extremes such as heatwaves, heavy precipitation, droughts and tropical cyclones, and, in particular, their attribution to human influence, has strengthened since Assessment Report Five.”
The driving cause of climate change is greenhouse gas emissions; this includes but is not limited to carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide. The primary sources of these gases are transportation, electricity generation, industry, agriculture, commercial and residential.
“Transportation is now the greatest source of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions,” said Erik Nielsen, an associate professor of Environmental Science and Policy at NAU. “Fundamentally we’re talking about every single sector in our economy that needs to be transformed.”
As one of the major contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, the country’s power generating systems must adapt to meet the changing nature of energy production, according to Karin Wadsack, a program manager with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.
“The grid is evolving from fewer larger power plants to a much more distributed system of generating capacity, other technologies and more participation," she said. "Companies, cities, institutions like NAU and homeowners can help utilities reach decarbonization faster.”
In Arizona, APS is embracing the trend towards cleaner energy production with the goal of adding 8,000-12,000 MW of new renewable energy sources by 2035. Wadsack points out that current summer peak of energy usage in Arizona is around 8,000 MW, which puts into perspective how ambitious this goal really is.
Flagstaff is already seeing the effects of climate change in recent years, with an increase in fire activity, more moderate winters, as well as the flooding and debris flow that damaged large areas of the city over the past summer. In fact, in 2020 the City of Flagstaff declared a climate emergency and updated its Climate Change and Adaptation Plan to include a goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030.
“We have a lot of choice in how we act, so the city wants to have our work rooted in community,” said Jenny Niemann, the climate program manager for the City of Flagstaff. “Flagstaff is going to do a whole lot of things, but really this is about leadership. It’s about our whole community and all of our sectors changing to get to this really ambitious goal, but also a really necessary goal.”
The city’s carbon neutrality plan is based upon four main areas of community action. First is an emphasis on building strong neighborhoods by enacting climate change in a way that is equitable for everyone in the community, improving our ability to adapt to societal change and reducing our dependance on cars. Second, the city is committed to embracing clean energy sources by supporting transitions to electric vehicles, increasing renewable energy production and promoting a shift in building fuels from fossil fuels to electricity. Third is to manage consumption by encouraging more sustainable consumption and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Fourth, Flagstaff will uphold its commitment by measuring remaining emissions and balancing them through local and regional initiatives.
Local and individual actions are an integral part in solving the overall problem of climate change, but without greater policy change on a global level, climate change will continue to escalate to an unmanageable level. One of the most effective ways of reducing greenhouse gas emissions is through carbon pricing policies. These policies shift the economic burden of climate change from the individual to the large polluters. One example of carbon pricing is a carbon fee and dividend policy. With this method, a fee is imposed on polluters per metric ton of emissions, after administrative costs are recouped from the collected fees the dividend is paid out to citizens.
As Josh Roubik, co-leader of the Citizens Climate lobby, puts it, “We get into this debate of, is it individual responsibility or corporate responsibility to deal with climate change? A carbon fee kind of balances those two, obviously corporations are going to be cutting more because they are contributing significantly more but in this case you also utilize the individual.”
Roubik went on to explain that as carbon fees increase, companies are incentivized to seek out cheaper clean alternatives methods of production, and as the costs of products that rely on carbon emitting production increase, individuals will also investigate alternatives.
Tristan Donnelly is a NASA Space Grant intern for Northern Arizona University for 2021-22.