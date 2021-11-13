Climate change discussed at panel during Flagstaff Festival of Science

“Climate change is already affecting every inhabited region across the globe, with human influence contributing to many observed changes in weather and climate extremes.” This eye-opening quote comes from the Sixth Assessment Report on the state of the climate by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in 2021.

The IPCC is a United Nations organization that is dedicated to assessing the science behind climate change. Since its founding in 1988 the IPCC has released regular reports on the science based evidence of climate change and it’s impacts.

This year’s report represented a collaborative effort of more than 200 authors from 65 countries. After assessing 14,000 scientific publications and 78,000 public comments, they concluded, “It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land. Widespread and rapid changes in the atmosphere, ocean, cryosphere and biosphere have occurred.”

At this year’s Flagstaff Festival of Science, local authorities on climate change convened for the annual State of the Climate Panel. During the panel they discussed the findings of the report, how climate change is affecting the community and what actions the city is taking to reduce its contribution to climate change.