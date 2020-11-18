Classroom wishes granted:Three Flagstaff teachers receive $2,500

“We opened in 1989 and I have the original tables and chairs, so they’re pretty old. They’re very sturdy, but they’re hard to move and they’re getting kind of worn,” Claypool said. “And with COVID, it might be nice to have something that I can move around so I can separate the kids so that they have that 6 feet between them, if they let them come back to the library. I’m hoping for it.”

She hopes to invest in new furniture that will not only be easy to move, but also easier to clean than the library’s current wood tables and chairs, in order to make those who seek refuge in the library feel safe and comfortable.

“It’s always about encouraging them to read and to love reading and to love books because elementary school is when you do that. If you don’t love books and love to read, then you get into middle school, high school, college and all you’re doing is reading for school and not for the joy of it, but I think if you learn how to read for the joy when you’re young, then you’ll always go back to it,” Claypool said.

“I’m so very grateful to the Fiesta Bowl Charities. Every teacher should apply for this because I know we all spend a lot of our own money and could use a little help.”

Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.

