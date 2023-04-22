Not good enough. That was the message from the Planning and Zoning Commission to Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) this week as the proposed new hospital project was sent to Flagstaff City Council with a recommendation for denial.

The commission was mixed in its decision, with two members voting in support of the project and some expressing ambivalence toward the vote entirely. In the end, commissioners cited concerns over sustainability and infrastructure funding as reasons for the call.

In recent weeks, the already controversial project has seen pushback by community groups including Friends of Flagstaff’s Future (F3) over issues of carbon neutrality.

F3 Executive Director Michele James said she and others feel that while NAH has paid lip service to making the project carbon neutral, there is no clear plan or date by which they mean to achieve this.

The 172.6-acre project near Ft. Tuthill County Park, which hopes to create a “wellness village” including a 448-bed hospital once fully completed, is now set to go before Council on May 2.

Some on the commission had hoped to yet again postpone a vote, but NAH pushed the commission to make a call and send the proposal to the city council, be it with a recommendation to approve the project or not.

“We are looking forward to bringing it to city council on May 2 and we're pleased that it's moving forward to city council,” NAH Director of Communications Andrea Kelly told the Arizona Daily Sun. “And we're looking forward to having the opportunity to clarify some of the points made tonight and to correct some of the inaccuracies that were [stated] as well.”

The Flagstaff City Council has reportedly already been in discussions with NAH regarding the proposed health campus and has had multiple executive sessions to discuss the project so far, with another lengthy executive session scheduled for early next week.

On Wednesday, the commission’s vote to recommend denial boiled largely down to two concerns: whether the project is compatible with the city’s goals of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030, and how much NAH was willing fund new roads and fire infrastructure the project demands.

Planning and Zoning Chair Marie Jones said she was conflicted about how to come down, very much wanting to support the project but simultaneously having real concerns about it.

“I see that in terms of the zoning regulations that the City of Flagstaff has, the applicant is meeting those,” Jones told her fellow members. “What does stand out to me as a problem are the issues having to do with sustainability.”

Jones pointed to the proposed location as one example. Jones worried that the project being built on the outskirts of the city would make accessing the facility without a vehicle a significant hurdle for residents, and not in keeping with the goals of reducing motor vehicle trips that the city is working toward.

Traffic studies have shown that an estimated 53,000 new daily trips will be generated to the hospital site and across the city by the time the full campus is completed, compared to the hospital's current central location.

The city has been accused of emphasizing motor vehicle traffic over more sustainable ways of transportation in the past, most notably during controversial ballot measures in 2018.

But other commissioners believed the commission was holding the project to a higher standard than that of other projects it had reviewed.

“Most of the objections we got in our email had to do with carbon neutrality -- and I guess correct me if I’m wrong -- but I don’t see that the city has any requirement for this project on its own to be carbon neutral,” Commissioner Ian Sharpe said. “That’s a goal of the city collectively but not independently for each project.”

Other commissioners said they were more troubled by the plan on how to fund new road improvements, intersections and a relocated fire station that the project requires.

For NAH’s part, hospital officials have said the project makes substantial progress in terms of sustainability and carbon neutrality, especially when compared to the current hospital.

While increasing the number of beds, the new location as planned would see an approximately 45% reduction in energy use when compared to the current facility, according to NAH. Hospital officials have also touted a reduction in the use of water by 20 million gallons annually for the new facility and have indicated they would look at changes to the hospitals supply chain and reuse of materials to support carbon neutrality as well.

“Our application has been reviewed by the folks responsible in the city for reviewing the sustainability portions of the plan, and have determined that it meets the city's requirements,” Kelly said.

But James is skeptical, as are others such as Stefan Sommer of the Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance.

“The bottom line is there's no way to evaluate the plan relative to net-zero goal by 2030 until they provide the carbon footprint,” Sommer said. “Once we have that, then we know where to begin the conversation.”

And James lamented that the hospital could be taking a more holistic view of community health.

In recent years, COVID-19 has shown that adequate housing is a form of healthcare, and James said climate change and supporting carbon neutrality is no different given the extreme impacts a changing climate is likely to have on resident of Flagstaff and the region.

“This hospital should be carbon neutral, because that's what healthcare should do; the people who are running this have an obligation to make it as carbon neutral as possible,” James said, adding in a letter to the commission that “NAH must make a strong, detailed, and publicly available commitment to building a carbon neutral hospital and ACC, or better yet, carbon negative buildings.”